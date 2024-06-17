It’s been a minute since a major red carpet has facilitated a parade of big names in high fashions. But on Sunday night, that drought ended with the 77th annual Tony Awards. The best of Broadway gathered to celebrate another year of outstanding plays and musicals—but the evening began before host Ariana DeBose took the stage in Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. First, there was the step-and-repeat, which did not disappoint in providing an array of fashion from the evening’s nominees and presenters.
Stereophonic was the big winner of the night, taking home five awards, including Best Play; its stars, Sarah Pidgeon and Juliana Canfield, coordinated in their respective chic, black dresses. Newly minted Tony winner Angelina Jolie invoked Lady Liberty in a velvet, draped Atelier Versace dress, while Elle Fanning opted for a classic Le Smoking look in Saint Laurent. Alicia Keys wore custom Gucci while supporting the musical Hell’s Kitchen, for which she wrote the music and lyrics, while Broadway legend Idina Menzel opted for a mind-bending Naeem Khan number. But those are just some of the must-see looks from the evening, which also included appearances by Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo, and Jessica Lange. Keep scrolling for every look from the 2024 Tony Awards.