FASHION

All the Standout Looks from the Tony Awards Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on...
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

It’s been a minute since a major red carpet has facilitated a parade of big names in high fashions. But on Sunday night, that drought ended with the 77th annual Tony Awards. The best of Broadway gathered to celebrate another year of outstanding plays and musicals—but the evening began before host Ariana DeBose took the stage in Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. First, there was the step-and-repeat, which did not disappoint in providing an array of fashion from the evening’s nominees and presenters.

Stereophonic was the big winner of the night, taking home five awards, including Best Play; its stars, Sarah Pidgeon and Juliana Canfield, coordinated in their respective chic, black dresses. Newly minted Tony winner Angelina Jolie invoked Lady Liberty in a velvet, draped Atelier Versace dress, while Elle Fanning opted for a classic Le Smoking look in Saint Laurent. Alicia Keys wore custom Gucci while supporting the musical Hell’s Kitchen, for which she wrote the music and lyrics, while Broadway legend Idina Menzel opted for a mind-bending Naeem Khan number. But those are just some of the must-see looks from the evening, which also included appearances by Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo, and Jessica Lange. Keep scrolling for every look from the 2024 Tony Awards.

Elle Fanning
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Angelina Jolie
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Atelier Versace with jewelry from Briony Raymond and Ana Khouri.

Alicia Keys
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Sarah Paulson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada with jewelry from Reza and Mindi Mond.

Taraji P. Henson
Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta with Reza jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jessica Lange
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Ariana DeBose
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Oscar de la Renta with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Rachel McAdams
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Idina Menzel
Steve Eichner/Shutterstock

In Naeem Khan.

Juliana Canfield
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In Thom Browne with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Brooke Shields
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Monique Lhuillier.

Danai Gurira
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Gabriela Hearst with jewelry from Grace Lee and Suzanne Kalan.

Renee Elise Goldsberry
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In Oscar de la Renta.

Ashley Park
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

In Nina Ricci with Pandora jewelry.

Nicole Scherzinger
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Nicolas Jebran with jewelry from Cicada and Maison H.

Jeremy Strong
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Darke is in Marchesa. Radcliffe is in Todd Snyder.

Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini
Serena Xu-Ning/UPI/Shutterstock

Carrozzini is in Briony Raymond jewelry.

Julianne Hough
Steve Eichner/Shutterstock
Eddie Redmayne
SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In Simone Rocha.

Gayle Rankin
Steve Eichner/Shutterstock

In Dior.

Maleah Joi Moon
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Marc Bouwer.

Alyah Chanelle Scott
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Tanner Fletcher.

Jim Parsons
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kara Young
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Bibhu Mohapatra with De Beers jewelry.

Amber Iman
Steve Eichner/Shutterstock
Sarah Pidgeon
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

In Fred Leighton jewelry.

Natalie Gold
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images
Eden Espinosa
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images
Lindsay Mendez
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In Safiyaa.

Joshua Boone
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Burberry.