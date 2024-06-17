It’s been a minute since a major red carpet has facilitated a parade of big names in high fashions. But on Sunday night, that drought ended with the 77th annual Tony Awards. The best of Broadway gathered to celebrate another year of outstanding plays and musicals—but the evening began before host Ariana DeBose took the stage in Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. First, there was the step-and-repeat, which did not disappoint in providing an array of fashion from the evening’s nominees and presenters.

Stereophonic was the big winner of the night, taking home five awards, including Best Play; its stars, Sarah Pidgeon and Juliana Canfield, coordinated in their respective chic, black dresses. Newly minted Tony winner Angelina Jolie invoked Lady Liberty in a velvet, draped Atelier Versace dress, while Elle Fanning opted for a classic Le Smoking look in Saint Laurent. Alicia Keys wore custom Gucci while supporting the musical Hell’s Kitchen, for which she wrote the music and lyrics, while Broadway legend Idina Menzel opted for a mind-bending Naeem Khan number. But those are just some of the must-see looks from the evening, which also included appearances by Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo, and Jessica Lange. Keep scrolling for every look from the 2024 Tony Awards.

Elle Fanning Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Angelina Jolie Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Atelier Versace with jewelry from Briony Raymond and Ana Khouri.

Alicia Keys Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Sarah Paulson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada with jewelry from Reza and Mindi Mond.

Taraji P. Henson Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta with Reza jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jessica Lange Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Dolce & Gabbana.

Ariana DeBose Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Oscar de la Renta with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Rachel McAdams Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Idina Menzel Steve Eichner/Shutterstock In Naeem Khan.

Juliana Canfield AFF-USA/Shutterstock In Thom Browne with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Brooke Shields Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Monique Lhuillier.

Danai Gurira Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Gabriela Hearst with jewelry from Grace Lee and Suzanne Kalan.

Renee Elise Goldsberry AFF-USA/Shutterstock In Oscar de la Renta.

Ashley Park Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images In Nina Ricci with Pandora jewelry.

Nicole Scherzinger Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Nicolas Jebran with jewelry from Cicada and Maison H.

Jeremy Strong Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Darke is in Marchesa. Radcliffe is in Todd Snyder.

Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini Serena Xu-Ning/UPI/Shutterstock Carrozzini is in Briony Raymond jewelry.

Julianne Hough Steve Eichner/Shutterstock

Eddie Redmayne SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock In Simone Rocha.

Gayle Rankin Steve Eichner/Shutterstock In Dior.

Maleah Joi Moon Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Marc Bouwer.

Alyah Chanelle Scott Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Tanner Fletcher.

Jim Parsons Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kara Young Gregory Pace/Shutterstock In Bibhu Mohapatra with De Beers jewelry.

Amber Iman Steve Eichner/Shutterstock

Sarah Pidgeon Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images In Fred Leighton jewelry.

Natalie Gold Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Eden Espinosa Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Lindsay Mendez AFF-USA/Shutterstock In Safiyaa.