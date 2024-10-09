Troye Sivan Channels Kate Moss in Tom Ford-Era Gucci At The ‘Sweat’ Tour

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX have tapped some of fashion buzziest labels for their joint “Sweat” arena tour—they’ve worn everything from Luar and JW Anderson to Dilara Findikoglu and Y/Project while on the road. But instead of leaning into something new, Troye’s latest stage look is borrowed from a cult-favorite fashion era of yesteryear: 2000s Tom Ford for Gucci.

Troye and his stylist Marc Forne sourced a spring 2001 “twist” top from Lab2022, an archival collection of Ford’s work dedicated to his time at Gucci and Saint Laurent. Troye’s shirt featured a distressed scoop neck and a cut-out detail along one side. Look familiar? Kate Moss happened to wear the short sleeve version during one of her many W Magazine covers. She modeled the Gucci piece in her underwear for W’s Spring 2001 shoot which was photographed by Craig McDean. Troye paired his vintage find with custom David Koma trousers.

Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean, W Magazine April 2001.

Ford’s tenure at Gucci, which lasted from 1994 until 2004, is one of the most heavily referenced eras in celebrity fashion well over two decades on. His designs still pop up on the red carpets of Cannes, where Bella Hadid wore a cut-out dress to the 2022 edition, and even in more casual settings like Rihanna’s street style moments. Troye’s slinky stage version fit well within his “Sweat” tour style which has been all about grunge, high-impact details and gender-bending silhouettes so far.

Elsewhere during his set, the Aussie slipped into distressed Y/Project denim and a tongue-in-cheek shirt from Charles Jeffery that reads “Am I gay for liking Troye Sivan’s music?” There’s pleated micro-mini skirts, JW Anderson boxer briefs, feather boas, and the occasional leather harness, too.

Charli, for her part, has also brought along plenty of high-octane outfits to satisfy the fashion crowd. She kicked off their tour in a see-through nylon dress from Saint Laurent’s fall 2024 runway that she paired with a fuzzy, oversized fur coat. Both Charli and Troye had perhaps their most fashion-fueled performance during their Madison Square Garden show late last month. They both slipped into a handful of runway outfits, wearing everything from hometown hero Luar to smaller labels like Dauan Jacari.

The duo still has nine “Sweat” dates left, so expect some major additions to their stage wardrobes.