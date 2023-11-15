Troye Sivan Remixes a Prada Womenswear Look on the Red Carpet

Troye Sivan expressed that his life feels “so weird rn” after Timothée Chalamet impersonated him on SNL, but that hasn’t gotten in the way of his dedication to making menswear red carpet moments actually interesting. On Wednesday, the pop star attended the ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia wearing a piece from Prada’s spring/summer 2023 womenswear collection.

Before taking home honors for song of the year and best solo artist, Sivan hit the step and repeat in a sunflower yellow tank top, complete with white detailing at the shoulders, from the Italian brand. Although the original look was shown with a red maxi skirt and heels, Sivan paired it with tailored dress pants and a logo-heavy black belt.

The result was a welcomed remix on the classic menswear red carpet look. We won’t name any names, but how many times have we seen a man (several, really) in the same all-black, three piece suit on a step and repeat? And while, yes, a tank top should be regarded as gender neutral, most celebrities and brands adhere to a rather strict menswear-womenswear code, especially for red carpet appearances.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Prada top’s pop of yellow brought a punch of color to things while Sivan’s pants, and silver-toed boots, maintained a more traditional menswear feel. Sivan, of course, is no stranger to mixing things up on the big stage—he turned heads in an Altu halter dress and Rick Owens stompers during the Met Gala and championed braided, floral cut-outs at Cannes.

More recently, the actor and singer paraded about in another remixed red carpet look, this one from Maximillian Davis’ spring/summer 2023 collection for Ferragamo. Like his Prada wear, this look featured a semi-sheer draped top that looked like it was the bodice portion from, say, a Hollywood actress’ premiere gown. It’s clear that Sivan is dedicated to keeping the public on its feet when it comes to his red carpet style. We just hope he remembers his pants.