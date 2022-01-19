16 Two-Stone Rings Inspired by the Celebrity Engagement Style of Choice

Even if you aren’t the type to follow celebrity gossip, the news of Megan Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly was hard to miss. The couple was everywhere in 2021, from the cover of GQ, to the bathroom at the VMAs with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (another “it” pair of the year), to everyone’s Halloween costume. However, when news of the lovebirds was brought to my attention, it wasn’t so much the engagement that piqued my interest, but the ring.

Fox and Kelly are the latest in a line of celebrities to embrace a ring trend that has been burgeoning over the past few years: the two-stone ring, or, as it’s sometimes called, the “toi et moi.” Back in 2020, Ariana Grande said yes to a diamond and pearl version, and in 2018 Emily Ratajkowski designed her own “toi et moi” engagement band, featuring two diamonds, with the help of jeweler Allison Lou.

The romantic style, which literally translates to “you and me” in French, features a band with two stone sitting side-by-side and is often symbolic of a lover’s union. Fox’s ring, which was designed by Stephen Webster, features the couple’s respective birthstones. However contemporary the style may feel, it actually has a rich history: In 1953, Jacqueline Bouvier accepted her now-iconic engagement ring from John F. Kennedy, composed of a nestled diamond and emerald. The ring style isn’t limited to engagement rings either. In fact, two-stone rings are quite popular in the fashion world, with jewelers including Repossi and Bea Bongiasca putting their twist on the style. Here, some of our favorite takes on the ring of the moment, from vintage investment pieces to stackable everyday gems.

