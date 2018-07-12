After nearly six months of leaving fans guessing, Emily Ratajkowski finally showed off her engagement ring in public. And it was definitely worth the wait. The I Feel Pretty star posted a series of photos of her ring to Instagram on Wednesday, and the style is completely unexpected. Instead of the usual single diamond or large rock flanked by two smaller ones, the ring features two massive side-by-side stones set on a gold band. On the right is a teardrop-shaped diamond, positioned at an angle, and to the left of it is a square-shaped rock.

Ratajkowski wed actor Sebastian Bear-McClard in a [surprise]https://www.wmagazine.com/story/emily-ratajkowski-courthouse-wedding) courthouse wedding in New York City in February of this year. They didn't announce their engagement until after they were married, and the model and actress previously shared how her now hubby spontaneously proposed with a paperclip ring at a restaurant.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

While this is the first time the public has seen her engagement ring up close, fans did catch a glimpse of her wedding band back in March, which she and her husband famously DIY'd.

"We made our actual rings," she told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon of the thick yellow gold band on her left hand. Apparently, they had to wait 24 hours between getting their marriage license and actually getting married, and during that period they took a trip to Chinatown to buy an ounce of gold that they planned to melt into their rings. "They were supposed to be temporary rings, but now I'm very attached and I don't want to get rid of it," she said. "I just feel like, after making it yourself, could it be more personal? I mean, really."

Related : Everything You Need to Know About Emily Ratajkowski's New Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard