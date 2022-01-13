Obviously, Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Comes With a Unique Backstory

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox aren’t wasting anytime in 2022. They’re already engaged. On Tuesday, Kelly popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, using a large, two-stone ring to seal the deal. Unsurprisingly, Fox said yes, meaning these two kooky goth kids will soon be taking on their biggest feat of PDA: walking down the aisle.

Both Fox and Kelly shared the news of their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday night, with Fox posting a video from the moment, while Kelly shared a closeup of the ring. Kelly proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico, where the pair originally met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switch Grass. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote as her Instagram caption. “We asked for magic.” In Fox’s post, you see Kelly dressed in a sequin black and white striped shirt getting down on one knee. Fox then joins him to say yes. According to the actress’ caption, the newly-engaged couple then celebrated by drinking each other’s blood.

In order to get the answer he was hoping for, Kelly revealed he designed the ring with British jewelry designer Stephen Webster. “I know tradition is one ring,” Kelly said, explaining that he opted instead for two. The piece features a pear-shaped emerald to represent Fox’s birthstone, and a pear-shaped diamond—Kelly’s birthstone. The two rings are “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” Kelly said.

While the ring is obviously extremely unique, it does play on the popular two-stone engagement ring trend. In December 2020, Ariana Grande’s now-husband, Dalton Gomez, proposed to her with a two-stone ring, an oval cut diamond leaning against a pearl. Emily Ratajkowski, who got married in February 2018, also has a similar style ring, which features a tear-shaped and square diamond next to each other.

Celebrity engagement rings tend to influence the market so Fox’s new rock most likely means the two-stone trend is not going anywhere anytime soon. As for drinking your significant other’s blood...that one may not catch on.