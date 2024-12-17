The gym is great if you have the time, but Tyla is making the case for wearing your athletic clothes just about anywhere. The singer’s latest look, a bodysuit worn with baggy athletic shorts and heeled “cleats,” is tailor-made for a workout at 8, and a club reservation at 10.

Tyla, while out in her native South Africa, slipped into a black and white look that was heavy on the contrasts. She pared skin-tight sheer bodysuit with some huge gym shorts (which, on her frame, functioned more as pants) that featured white striping down the legs. A black handbag and a sliver belt added a “going out” feel to the look, but it was Tyla’s footwear choice that sealed the deal. She wore a pair of black and white cleats (of course, complete with a sizable heel) and white knit leg warmers.

Soccer cleat-heel hybrids have made an unlikely comeback in recent months, and not just among the gym heads. Miu Miu recently launched a cleat-style shoe, which they've dubbed as “patent leather mules,” that features a tiny heel and a silhouette that borrows from the sport. Tyla’s version is designed with a considerably higher heel than Miu Miu’s version, which helped to make things fit for a night out on the town.

What makes Tyla’s fashion sense so original, especially her off-duty looks, is the way in which she mixes pieces that are so unlike one another. The singer has no problem wearing Harley Davidson crop tops with tiny mini skirts and joots (jean boots, for the uninitiated) or pairing men’s boxers with clear heels. Or, in the case of her latest outfit, wearing the baggiest of baggy shorts with a teensy “going out” top and kitschy high heels.