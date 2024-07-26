Tyla might have been born in 2002, but her latest night-out look is serving peak ’90s pop star. Last night, the South African singer turned up the heat in Paris during the Prelude to the Olympics event.

Tyla stepped out at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Hauts-de-Seine alongside a slew of megastars and major athletes including Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, and LeBron James. The “Water” singer slipped into a teensy ab-baring black bra that featured a metal mesh overlay. Tyla’s lingerie piece flashed her bare midriff and harkened back to an era when stars like Aaliyah and Gwen Stefani would strip down to their skivvies on the big stage.

Tyla continued channeling the ’90s with the remainder of her outfit by pairing her bra with a matching monogram set. She wore an oversize track jacket and low-rise pants with a baggy silhouette. The hitmaker topped off her outfit with a statement gold choker necklace, chic black pumps, and a dainty waist chain. For glam, Tyla kept things simple in the form of dewy skin, a nude lip, and metallic eyeshadow.

Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After posing for photos on the step and repeat, Tyla switched into another ’90s-tinged ‘fit to perform her hit “Water” for the starry crowd. Channeling her sporty-meets-chic side, the singer wore a vibrant yellow Louis Vuitton jersey. The Grammy winner paired her athletic top with black spandex shorts and thigh-high boots. Her shoes, basically the high-fashion version of soccer cleats, were designed with yellow-and-white lace-up details.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s been a year of many firsts for Tyla. But through it all, the singer has doubled and tripled down on her unique fashion sense. There are always plenty of nostalgic archival pulls (like the vintage Versace gown she wore to the BET Awards), Gen Z favorites like baggy bottoms and tiny cut-off tops, and of course steamy video vixen style.

And, with her latest outfit, Tyla has re-upped her fascination with ’90s style—albeit with an athletic twist that had us saying “Game, set, match.”