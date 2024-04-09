Tyla is swapping her baggy, bedazzled denim for some even baggier cargo bottoms. Yesterday, the South African musician was pictured in New York City sporting a look that was all about proportions: tiny up top, baggy down below, and with a puffy outerwear piece thrown in.

The singer was in the Big Apple to perform her song “Art” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. But, before she hit the stage in one of her signature slinky performance looks, Tyla cut a casual figure in oversized cargo pants from Carhartt that she paired with a black crop top. From there, Tyla styled her hair in long braids and accented her look with a matching leather bomber, cut just above her waist, and platform Nike sneakers.

Low-rise bottoms are becoming a signature of Tyla’s off-duty wardrobe—which makes sense given that she’s cited Aaliyah and Rihanna as some of her inspirations—and these carpenter-style pair continue that streak. But in each of her looks, there seems to be a constant emphasis on proportion at play. Even when she does opt for something like a teensy crop top and mini skirt, she balances it out with, say, a pair of heel boots complete with layers upon layers of denim fabric. Or, if she’s wearing a light blue bra top, she’ll go for loose-fitting pants elsewhere.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The “Water” singer did her best to remain incognito as she made her way inside the show space late Monday afternoon. She sported a camouflage baseball cap, complete with the flag of her native South Africa, a cross pendant necklace and the same pair of cargo pants.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Once on stage, the Grammy winner switched into a distressed corset dress that bore a striking resemblance to the look she wore in her “Art” music video.

It’s evident Tyla has no problem flashing some skin when it comes to her wardrobe, off-duty or otherwise. With her latest look, she’s managed to make even the most loose-fitting of cargo pants still look alluring. Even in baggy workwear, Tyla knows how to bring the heat.