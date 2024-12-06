Tyla Goes Wild In Sequined Zebra Skirt and Tiny Mermaid Bra

Tyla is showing off her wild side. Which, in the case of her latest outfit, not only meant draping herself in animal prints, but pairing some seasonally-opposed items in one major look. For a recent performance in her native South Africa, the star tapped into her signature fashion sense with some major animal print, a furry statement hat, and a tiny bra top.

The focal point of Tyla’s outfit was a fitted and sequined maxi skirt accented with a charm-laden belt. The piece featured a bold horizontal zebra print throughout. Up top, Tyla went with a flow-y pastel purple bra with a draped detail that was more “Aquamarine,” less “Lion King.” Like Rihanna, who wore a furry archival Lacroix hat at this week’s Fashion Awards in London, Tyla wore a fuzzy chocolate brown hat. While most would reserve such a piece for the snow or cold, Tyla’s winter accessory arguably looked even better with her more summer-y ready-to-wear. She finished everything off with open-toe sandal heels and hoop earrings.

@tyla

Tyla, despite her penchant for risqué style, has seemed hesitant to hop on the animal print craze in comparison to other celebrities who have been all about bold motifs recently. It appears as though she would much rather opt for graphic graffiti-laden tops, vintage Gucci dresses in sheer lace, and bras worn as outerwear than stick with cheetah or leopard—all of which are possibly more “wild” than any animal print could ever be.

She did, however, have quite the moment in blue and black Cavalli cheetah during the MTV European Music Awards last month. Her fur-trimmed slip dress, which she paired with BDSM-style heels, was a clear homage to the iconic Cavalli dress Aaliyah made famous in the early 2000s. Even the singer’s Halle Berry Halloween costume went all-in on animal print. Ok, she was dressed as Berry in The Flintstones, but still.