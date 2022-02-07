XOXOXO

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Friend in Your Life

by W Staff
Photograph by Emma Summerton

You might not be in love this Valentine’s Day, but we’re willing to bet you’ve got friends in your life whom you absolutely adore. Why not celebrate them? Below, the W magazine editors have assembled a list of gifts they’d love to give to (or would appreciate receiving from) every kind of friend: the best friend you’ve known all your life, a new pal you’ve made recently, and even the friends that have become your family. Don’t miss our other Valentine’s Day guides, either—here are our picks for the perfect piece of jewelry; the sexiest indulgences; and gift ideas from seven Black designers, business owners, and tastemakers in fashion.

Following a sold-out collaboration with Target, the beloved downtown NYC brand Sandy Liang is back with another accessible price point tie-up: Vans x Sandy Liang. If you missed out on the cream and gingham fleece the first time around, now's your chance to buy this new, sweet, floral version. —Maxine Wally

Nomadica Wines come in super cute cans that contain 1.5 glasses of wine each—perfect for a picnic with friends (when the weather’s better). The brand only sources wines from vineyards with responsible farming practices and winemakers who engage in low-intervention wine making with no chemical manipulation. All of Nomadica’s wines are vegan, low sulfur and fermented dry, with no added sugar—which means less of a hangover for all my friends. The best kind of gift! —Oona Wally

For the friend you REALLY love, splurge on Prada’s latest release: a 3-D triangular shoulder bag with detachable leather pouch and strap. I’m a huge fan of this shade of green, but it also comes in black, white, and yellow. —M.W.

Forget friendship necklaces. Opt for an eye-catching, personalized Pepto Bismol-pink ring for you and a best friend instead. I love Bonbonwhims’s take; this brand, created by designer Clare Ngai, specializes in Y2K-inspired, whimsical jewelry and accessories made in small batches. —M.W.

Bathhouse Spa Day
Courtesy of Bathhouse

After coming out of the stressful holiday season, I’d happily book a spa day for a friend (and myself). Bathhouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn offers full-day passes and add-ons for massages and facials. I can’t wait to plan this relaxing “pal-entines” day gift for myself and a gal friend. —Hannah Westbrook

If you’re thinking “A showerhead? For a gift?,” you’ve never tried this showerhead. Hai’s easily installable product not only creates a spa-like experience in your bathroom with several adjustable water speeds and pressure levels, there’s also a corresponding app through which you can monitor your water usage. Consider this gift for a friend who’s just moved into a new apartment—it’s the perfect housewarming luxury. —M.W.

Chanel Heart-Shaped Earrings
Courtesy of Chanel

A chic and memorable gift, especially for Galentine’s Day. These fun gold-metal earrings from Chanel are a wonderful statement piece for a night out with friends. Pair them with an LBD, or opt for a casual look with a cashmere sweater, jeans, and combat boots. —Maryam Lieberman

Available at select CHANEL Boutiques Nationwide. For more information, please call (800) 550 0005.

I’m a huge fan of the Brooklyn-based perfume brand D.S. & Durga; the label just launched this incredible new candle—with notes of sea lettuce, swamp rose, and lichen moss—in mid-January. —M.W.

My on-the-go beauty secret is this roll-on perfume oil from Maison Louis Marie. This scent in particular has notes of amber and sandalwood, which are sure to spice up any occasion you have planned for this Valentine’s Day. —Laura Jackson

I love this Kat Burki intensive face cream in the cooler, drier months. It's extremely emollient without feeling heavy and pore-clogging—and luxurious enough of a product that I’m willing to share with my friends. —O.W.

The undisputed cool girl mezcal of the moment is Yola, created by Yola Jimenez, Gina Correll Aglietti, and rumored-to-be-Brad-Pitt-adjacent musician Lykke Li. Grab a bottle (or schedule one for delivery) for your next dinner party with friends. —M.W.

An indulgent but reasonably priced gift for your dearly loved (and stressed-out) friends who are in need of some well-deserved self-care. Pellequr CBD Bath Bombs are made with high-grade organic essential oils and cannabinoids to help relieve sore muscles while melting away tension for a good night’s sleep. Available in rose, eucalyptus, lavender, and milk and honey, you can also buy them individually. —M.L.

A Weekend at a Getaway House

This Valentine’s Day, activity gifts are the best gifts—and nothing says “I love you” like being stuck in a secluded cabin in the woods together. —Faith Brown

I wish I could take all my galentines to Bora Bora for a girl’s trip. But in the meantime, I’ll be gifting them this sublime candle from Le Paradis. It’s a soy and coconut wax blend, and the scent is just incredible—jasmine, gardenia, frangipani and tiaré (the national flower of French Polynesia)—when I light it, my whole house smells like I’m on vacation. You can’t go wrong with it. —M.L.

I’ve been using this smoothing set from Soft Services recently, and really enjoy the full experience of the microcrystal exfoliating bar, the chemical exfoliating gel, and the ultra hydrating daily toning lotion. All products are natural and fragrance free, which I know will do well among my friends and family who are becoming more ingredient-conscious as of late. —O.W.

For your chicest BFFs, a cruelty-free faux-lizard skin black clutch that is exceptionally made. It’s sleek but a substantial size—a perfect enough fit for phone, keys, and makeup without appearing bulky. All Rivers Eight products are vegan, cruelty-free, and durable. The brand uses a molded rubber that is an exact replica of exotic skins like python, alligator belly, and lizard. —M.L.