Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Friend in Your Life

You might not be in love this Valentine’s Day, but we’re willing to bet you’ve got friends in your life whom you absolutely adore. Why not celebrate them? Below, the W magazine editors have assembled a list of gifts they’d love to give to (or would appreciate receiving from) every kind of friend: the best friend you’ve known all your life, a new pal you’ve made recently, and even the friends that have become your family. Don’t miss our other Valentine’s Day guides, either—here are our picks for the perfect piece of jewelry; the sexiest indulgences; and gift ideas from seven Black designers, business owners, and tastemakers in fashion.