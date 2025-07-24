Vanessa Kirby Wears Three Alaïa Maternity Looks in One Day

Azzedine Alaïa was known for designing clothes that made a woman feel good in her body, so perhaps its not wonder his label has become an unexpected but decidedly chic source for maternity wears. Just ask Vanessa Kirby. Continuing her storm of The Fantastic Four: First Steps press fashion, the actor stepped out in a total of three pregnancy looks from the Alaïa. The brand just so happens to be one of the go-to maternity labels for another stylish pregnant star—Rihanna.

Kirby slipped into her most risqué Alaïa look for an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The actor continued her love of fishnet, wearing a sheer mesh bodystocking that hugged her figure. Kirby paired the see-through piece with a bump-hugging bodysuit and a black wool coat that she wore over her shoulders. Sleek, black accessories completed the look: rectangular glasses, an east-west mini bag, and strappy stilettos.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Making her press rounds earlier in the day, Kirby donned a TFF blue number from Alaïa to appear on Live with Kelly and Mark. Like her fishnet look, the stretch dress showed off her growing pregnancy bump and featured a mock neck collar.

Just moments later, Kirby was spotted Downtown wearing an in-charge monochrome look. From Alaïa (of course), the outfit comprised of a halter neck maxi dress, given some risk thanks to fishnet detailing along the straps, and a matching suit coat.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Pieter Mullier’s Alaïa has been one of the go-to labels for Kirby and her stylist Andrew Mukamal throughout the TFF press tour. Earlier this month, the actor attended the Marvel film’s Berlin premiere in a sultry bandage dress that featured a harness detail and hip cut-outs. Her dress recalled a similar Alaïa look Rihanna wore to the 2023 Oscars when pregnant with her second child.