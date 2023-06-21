Vanessa Kirby Proves a Nude Illusion Dress Doesn’t Have To Be Raunchy

Now firmly part of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible posse, Vanessa Kirby has come a long way from The Crown. And her style certainly has, too. In Rome this week for the global premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Kirby wasn’t afraid to lean into modernity. Her Miu Miu gown certainly was in line with the recent craze for “sheer dressing” and the naked dress resurgence, yet her spin on it was almost regal. The effect was less about teasing what was underneath, and more about creating an ethereal red carpet moment.

Styled by Karla Welch, the golden dress was embroidered in a netting of crystals and stones. Accessories were kept minimal with Aquazzura shoes, some Cartier jewelry and, at times, a pair of tortoiseshell cat eye sunglasses. The actress wore her hair down and loose, with muted makeup: a nude lip and some well-groomed and notably thick brows.

While some takes on the naked dress can give the impression that the wearer is headed to the club afterwards, Kirby’s outfit felt more like she was emerging from the ocean, à la Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus. (Fitting, as she was in Italy.)

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Kirby joined the Mission: Impossible franchise back in 2018—fresh from wrapping up her duties as Princess Margaret on Netflix’s royal saga—with the sixth film Fallout. Her character, Alanna Mitsopolis, is the arms-dealing daughter of a character played by Vanessa Redgrave in the 1996 original film. Kirby is also slated to appear in Dead Reckoning Part Two when it premieres next year.

Since breaking through with The Crown, Kirby’s career has managed to balance franchise fare (she also appeared in a Fast & Furious spin-off) with more serious work (she was Oscar-nominated for Pieces of a Woman). But currently, the Internet is abuzz that she may be joining the biggest franchise of all. Rumor has it she’s being considered for the role of Sue Storm in the MCU’s upcoming reintroduction of The Fantastic Four. When asked about potentially taking on the role, she only said, “It would be an honor.” It would make sense for someone about the play the Invisible Woman to wear an illusion dress.