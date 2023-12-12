Which girl group was more iconic in the '90s: the supermodels or the Spice Girls? It’s an impossible question to answer, but it sure is fun seeing them intermingle. On Tuesday, the Victoria Beckham shared a sweet snap from a fashionable outing with supermodels Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen.

“Girls night out in NYC x kisses,” Beckham wrote on Instagram. In the photo, the quartet are seen arm in arm posing in front of an extravagant, festive Christmas tree. Beckham appeared to be wearing a look from her own brand, a deep purple maxi dress with draped details that she accessorized with loose waves and her infamous peep-toe boots. To her left, Christensen opted for an all-black ensemble with an asymmetrical top, fitted pants, and leather boots. Crawford and Turtlington continued Beckham’s maxi dress crusade with a bit of Christensen’s muted color palette mixed in.

Crawford offered an edgy take for the night out with a lingerie-inspired slip dress that she layered with a moto jacket, black scarf, and leather stompers. Turlington, 54, picked up on fashion’s sheer obsession with a black and white dotted dress, exposed undergarments, and a fuzzy clutch.

@victoriabeckham

While the meet up appeared to be a classic girls’ night out, the four beauties all know a thing or two about maintaining their respective places in the spotlight. Beckham, of course, rose to fame in the late ’90s and early aughts with the Spice Girls and her subsequent marriage to soccer star David Beckham (part of which was documented in Netflix’s Beckham series). The three supermodels famously dominated the runways of the ’90s and continue to be major fashion power players today.

Crawford and Turlington were the subject of Apple TV+’s The Supermodels which highlighted their careers as well as those of Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell. “I never even thought about modeling,” Crawford, 57, admitted in documentary. “I didn't even know it was a real job. I didn't know how I would get from DeKalb, Illinois, to a magazine.”

Campbell explained in a separate interview, “It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood. It was an incredible time, but we worked hard. And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all loved it and we kept each other’s energy up.”