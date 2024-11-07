Victoria and David Beckham’s 13-year-old daughter Harper Seven is following in the simple family tradition of looking impossibly chic. On Tuesday evening, the Beckham matriarch and her youngest matched in silk looks for a rare joint red carpet appearance.

Victoria and Harper attended a Harper’s Bazaar UK event in London alongside the likes of Sophie Turner, Ambika Mod, and Nicola Coughlan. The Beckhams draped themselves in monochrome silks for the evening. Victoria led the way in one of her go-to silhouettes: an ivory power suit. Her belted jacket nodded to the formal bathrobe trend that’s been popular among celebrities recently while her floor-length trousers added an elevated finish to her look. Harper, for her part, followed her mom’s cue in some silk of her own. She wore a baby blue slip dress that featured a cut-out detail at the bust.

@victoriabeckham

Victoria shares Harper and sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, with her husband David Beckham. The last time Harper hit the red carpet was in October 2023 when she attended the premiere of her dad’s Netflix series Beckham.

After posing together on the red carpet, Harper later addressed the starry crowd as she presented her mom with the publication’s Entrepreneur Award. “Good evening everyone. I’m so excited to be here presenting the Entrepreneur Award, especially as tonight is a school night,” she joked. “And hopefully this isn't going to get me into trouble.”

Once on stage, Victoria commended her daughter, saying “Getting up on stage in front of a room full of people is scary and you did it with such poise and such elegance,” the fashion designer told her daughter. “I am so proud of the young lady you have become. You keep me grounded and inspire me every day.”

She continued, “You teach me to see the world through fresh eyes. And as busy as I am, being a mum is the most important job to me. So thank you.”