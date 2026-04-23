The boss is in! While celebrating her brand’s new Gap collaboration, Victoria Beckham took her love of suiting to New York City. Though her office-ready pieces were certainly sharp, Beckham’s sensibility was anything corporate.

Beckham’s look for the occasion included an oversized dark gray blazer, worn over her go-to white T-shirt. A pair of wide-legged trousers brought her look a relaxed, yet streamlined complement, cinched with a thin brown leather belt. A gleaming watch on a gray ridged band, brown pointed heels, and large squared black sunglasses finished her look with a simple, yet sharp mix of classic neutrals.

Hippolyte Petit for Gap x Victoria Beckham

Beckham’s relaxed take on suiting was exactly on par with her previous tailoring looks. The star’s regularly worn matching pieces in a similarly nonchalant fashion, always with a T-shirt—which she’s frequently paired with her de-facto denim on and off-duty, as well. From its oversized silhouette and timeless shades, Beckham’s outfit was a modern upgrade to classic suits with the same easygoing touch she’s given her own collections and collaborations over the years.

Hippolyte Petit for Gap x Victoria Beckham

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The star’s launch party at West Village hotspot People’s was also a true family affair. David made a sharp complement to Beckham in a dark navy jacket and trousers, complete with white slip-ons. Meanwhile, their children Romeo and Harper were also present, wearing Gap denim and athleisure to create an especially coordinated night out.

Hippolyte Petit for Gap x Victoria Beckham

Beckham’s event for her Gap collection continued a particularly busy week for the star. Since her Gap line’s announcement, she’s appeared on numerous morning shows and sat down for an onstage Time100 discussion—which also followed her inclusion in Time’s annual list of the world’s most influential figures. After this latest outing, Beckham proved no schedule is too chaotic if you’ve got a chic sartorial moment—and family—in your corner.