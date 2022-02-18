Shop W Editors’ New York Fashion Week Picks Straight From the Runway

New York Fashion Week has officially drawn to a close thus beginning the long wait between first seeing next season’s covetable looks and finally calling them your own. To help pass the time—and give you something to look forward to—W has teamed up with Moda Operandi to bring you the top fall 2022 looks from some of New York’s top designers. Since its launch in 2010, Moda Operandi’s virtual trunk shows have provided shoppers with exclusive access to designers’ collections straight off the runway. Instead of paying the full price upfront, you pay a deposit with the remaining balance due once the item is available and ready to ship directly to your door. Here, Team W shares their selects of what to nab now before it’s everywhere come fall. Check back here again next week when more of your favorites like Gabriela Hearst, Oscar de la Renta, and Michael Kors hit the Moda trunk show circuit.

Proenza Schouler

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In a collection of mostly earth tones, I was particularly drawn to this red dress on the beautiful Majesty Amare. Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough give this classic jersey shirt dress a twist with deconstructed arms and looped hem. It is one of those pieces that I'm always drawn to because it makes you feel simultaneously dressed up and effortlessly cool. —Nora Milch, Fashion Director

Peter Do

Courtesy of Peter Do

My favorite look from Peter Do's show is this simple and sharp skirt suit. It's masculine, sexy, and a little bit ‘90s, a combination I can't get enough of. —Christina Holevas, Senior Accessories and Jewelry Editor

Altuzarra

Courtesy of Altuzarra

I was drawn to all the shearling collars and layered skirts at the Altuzarra show. I particularly liked this look because each piece fit perfectly in my wardrobe either together or as separates. —Allia Alliata di Montereale, Senior Style Editor

Brandon Maxwell

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

If an evening gown were a coat, it would be this. Hoping it transforms me into Karlie Kloss upon wearing as well. —Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor