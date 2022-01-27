If it’s February, it’s New York Fashion Week—well, sort of. This year will be another pared back affair running February 11-16 with designers presenting their fall 2022 collections via both phygital and physical shows—masks required. But as the traditional fashion calendar continues to morph, many designers have opted to skip the regular schedule entirely. The Row debuted their layered, expertly-tailored collection (now, in color!) at the end of January and Thom Browne will present his dual-gender show in April—just days before the Met Gala. Regardless of when the new looks drop, the excitement surrounding a new season remains the same. What will we be wearing come fall? What trends will dominate? Check back here often as we track the latest and greatest looks to hit the runways.

The Row

The Row

The Row

The Row