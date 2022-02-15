It’s been quite the week for Julia Fox—and we mean that only as of Monday. Tabloids reported this week that her whirlwind relationship with Kanye “Ye” West—which was so unmissably publicized that the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star posted that she was “tired of seeing [herself]”—had come to an end, and in true form, she almost immediately addressed the news head on. “Y’all would love if I was soooo upset!,” she wrote on Instagram, poking fun at the Daily Mail for describing her as “tearful” after the split. “The media would love to paint a picture of me as a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler.” After adding that she and West are “on good terms,” Fox logged off, only to resurface on the runway of LaQuan Smith’s showing at New York Fashion Week in more heavy eyeliner and a cut-out, skin-tight tight design that the New York Times declared was “the ultimate revenge dress.” She opened the show to a chorus of cheers.

“[It was] very serendipitous,” Fox told W of her runway debut backstage. “Not planned at all—like everything else in my life.” After all, she was only back in her home of New York City for one night, picking up her son after a death in the family that had her flying back to L.A. in a matter of hours. She candidly shared as much backstage, while changing back into her everyday clothes—including Yeezy x Gap’s rather infamous blue puffer—after meeting a rather starstruck Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye on Euphoria. In between greeting quite a few fellow New Yorkers, Fox was happy to further address some of her earlier comments on Instagram and share her thoughts on reviving her fashion line. Read on for what’s most definitely not the last you’ll be hearing from Fox, who was long a star in her own right before dating Ye.

Have you ever walked a show before?

Never, this was my first time. I’m friendly with LaQuan and his team, and I’ve worn his clothes many times. I’m from New York, the brand is from New York—it just kinda made sense. I also happened to be in New York for one night.

Are you still based here?

Yeah, yeah—I’m here most of the time. But I have to go back to L.A. tomorrow. I was actually coming [to New York] for one night and [the LaQuan Smith team] asked me if I wanted to do it, so it worked out.

Julia Fox walks the runway at LaQuan Smith’s spring 2022 showing during New York Fashion Week at 60 Pine Street on February 14, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images

You used to have your own fashion line. Have you ever thought about returning to designing?

Yeah, all the time—all the time. I think I’m just a natural creator, in any medium I get excited about. And I love clothes. I think they’re the first wave of self expression that us humans use. So, you know, it’s more than just clothes.

You’re wearing an Alexander Wang top right now—and you got that Yeezy jacket.

And my comfy Yeezy jacket that I never take off.

I regret not buying one the day they first dropped.

Girrrrl, in all colors. They’re fucking amazing; they look good with everything. And they’re comfy.

I saw you posted about writing a book today.

Yeah. [Laughs.] I have a proposal that I wrote a very long time ago, and I’m taking meetings this week about it. That was just a joke. There’s no, like, actual—I haven’t signed anything.

Are you also actually thinking about collaborating with Anna Delvey? She mentioned that you two had “a little something” in the works in her New York Times story earlier today.

One thousand percent, yeah. I love her.

Last thing: Do you still have your social media notifications turned on?

No!

I would think not, but just wanted to ask…

No. [Laughs.]