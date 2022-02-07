Julia Fox Is “Tired” of So Much Julia Fox

At this point into 2022, it’s all but guaranteed that you’ve said, or at least heard, the words “Julia Fox.” The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star has been everywhere since striking up a relationship with Ye, aka Kanye West, and if you’re starting to get tired of all the micro-updates, rumors, and comparisons to West’s ex Kim Kardashian West, well, Fox is right there with you: She, too, wishes there was a little less Julia Fox in the world right now. The hype (and hate) surrounding “Juliye” has gotten so out of control that Fox shared as much on Monday, which saw her make headlines for deleting all but one of her Instagrams that included West and unfollowing a number of fan accounts. Naturally, rumors of a breakup soon followed. And by virtue of being a regular Instagram user, Fox took note.

“Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself,” Fox said in a video posted to her Stories. She wore a digital version of her Black Swan-style eyeshadow, which evidently caused enough of a phenomenon at Paris Fashion Week for someone to create a filter. “Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” Fox continued. “I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’” (Since when is that a crime?)

Fox referenced the accusations head-on in the only remaining photo of West on her feed. “YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN 💅🏻,” she wrote alongside photos from her recent birthday party (which saw West gift each of her friends a Birkin).

It’s unclear if West’s recent behavior on Instagram had anything to do with Fox’s decisions, but if it did, we can’t blame her for wanting anything to do with the 44-year-old rapper and Instagram these days. Last week, West unfortunately decided to make his arguments over custody of his children with Kardashian West play out in public. (His feed is now blank.)