Marc Jacobs Plays Secret Santa for Bergdorf Goodman’s Wes Anderson Homage

Is there any cultural institution that spreads more holiday cheer than a New York City department store? This year, Bergdorf Goodman has made a commitment to bringing back holiday buzz by making a short film that kicks off the store’s “The Present Moment” holiday campaign, while also celebrating Wes Anderson’s latest cinematic endeavor, The French Dispatch, and paying homage to the director’s many other popular films.

The short, which was developed and directed by Elle Strauss, the vice president of creative and brand marketing at Bergdorf Goodman, contains numerous hallmarks of a classic Anderson film—from the colors and framing of the square aspect ratio, to, of course, some old Anderson standbys, including the star, Waris Ahluwalia, who plays an elevator attendant and department store clerk narrating the film. When Bergdorf Goodman’s “trustiest courier” arrives to gather the holiday packages, Ahluwalia takes us through the department store, floor by floor, as some of your favorite designers materialize with their latest wares.

In the film, Michael Kors clinks glasses with the store’s fashion director Linda Fargo to celebrate the designer’s 40th anniversary, Emily Adams Bode Aujla (along with her pup, Monday) makes a statement with her eco-friendly luxury goods, Sergio Hudson can be spotted reading the fictional magazine that serves as the basis for Anderson’s latest film, Christopher John Rogers shows off his many colorful threads, and the courier himself turns out to be none other than Marc Jacobs.

In addition to designer garments on display in the fashion film, there are also some classic costumes from Anderson’s films: red Adidas tracksuits from The Royal Tenenbaums, Mendl’s chocolate boxes from The Grand Budapest Hotel, and the map from Moonrise Kingdom.

“We set out to create a short film that would bring to life Bergdorf Goodman's unparalleled holiday identity,” Strauss said in a statement about the project. “We're thrilled to delight viewers with a bit of holiday and movie-making magic.”