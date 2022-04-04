Yara Shahidi Proves That Fishnets Can Be Sophisticated in Tory Burch

Fishnets typically allow their wearers to show some skin, but the ones that Yara Shahidi wore over the weekend were anything but revealing. The 22-year-old actor arrived to the 39th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Sunday wearing an entire netted dress atop another, adding a touch of sparkle to the long-sleeved one with thumb holes that was just short enough to offer a glimpse at her aqua heels. As have plenty of other outfits Shahidi has worn in recent years, the look came courtesy of Tory Burch, with whom she’s had a close relationship ever since they partnered on her young voters initiative Eighteen x 18 in 2018.

The ensemble was a fittingly sophisticated one for Shahidi to wear while bidding adieu to black-ish, the ABC sitcom that’s nearing the end of its eight-year run on ABC. It’s the end of an era, though the ever-prolific Kenya Barris has ensured that Shahidi’s character, the college student Zoey Johnson, lives on with the spin-off series grown-ish, which was recently renewed for a fifth season.

Yara Shahidi attends a screening of black-ish at the 2022 PaleyFest on April 3, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Shahidi wasn’t the only celebrity to step out in fishnets on Sunday night. Olivia Rodrigo hit the stage of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards to perform her hit single “Driver’s License” in quite a different take on the netting, once again channeling her style icon Avril Lavigne.