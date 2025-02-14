Yerin Ha Is the Diamond of the Season In a Ladylike Black Dress

Ladies and gentlemen, the Diamond of Bridgerton season four is here. Yerin Ha, Bridgerton’s next leading lady, attended an event in London today where she made her red carpet debut with her co-star and on-screen love interest, Luke Thompson.

The Australian-born actress, best known for her roles in Halo and Dune: Prophecy, slipped into a black ladylike design that featured embroidery and a bow detail along the top. She paired her tea-length dress with peep-toe sandals. Newton, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in the beloved series, opted for a simple white t-shirt paired with black suiting.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Newton has featured in the Bridgerton cast since the debut season (his character, known as the “spare of the family,” is the second eldest Bridgerton brother), Ha’s character Sophie Baek is a new addition. During Friday’s event, Netflix teased a first look at season four (which, as of now, does not have a premiere date) and how Benedict and Sophie’s love story came to be.

“Benedict meets his love interest, the determined and captivating Sophie Baek (Ha), a victim of tragic circumstances, at Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball—which will take place in the very first episode of the new season,” the streamer revealed. Sophie attends the ball in disguise (after spending “much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton”) where she stumbles across Benedict. After Benedict rescues Sophie from an “incident” at the party, they travel to My Cottage (Benedict’s countryside home) which is where their love story continues to flourish.

“What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles—something that she constantly has to overcome,” Ha, 27, said. “Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”