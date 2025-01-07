UZendaya’s reported engagement to Tom Holland was just publicized yesterday, but she’s not ready to dress in all-white quite yet. Last night, the actress was seen out and about in a sleek all-black outfit.

Zendaya, less than 24 hours after her Golden Globes appearance, stepped out to a special screening of Challengers in Los Angeles. She opted for a plunging leather blazer worn without a shirt underneath. It was vintage of course. The jacket was from John Galliano’s fall 2003 collection for Dior.

She paired it with a thigh-length skirt that featured bunches of tulle and garter-esque details at the top. The most important element of Zendaya’s look, though? That blinding east-west diamond she rocked on her left ring finger. The ring is believed to be a 5.02-carat stunner from the UK jeweler Jessica McCormak, valued somewhere within the six-figure range.

Roger / BACKGRID

Zendaya’s Sunday evening at the Globes caused quite the commotion online after fans spotted a new piece of jewelry on that finger. Less than a day later, her and Holland’s engagement was confirmed by numerous reports (though neither party has commented on the news yet). The actor popped the question over the Holidays. TMZ reported that the engagement was “romantic and intimate” and that Holland didn’t “make a huge show.” According to the outlet, the Brit also asked Zendaya’s father and mother for the actress’s hand in marriage “months ago.”

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya and Holland’s have only been open about their relationship since 2021 despite meeting as co-stars a few years prior. Still, new reports indicate that Zendaya had “no idea” that Holland was going to pop the question when he did. “Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose,” an insider told Page Six. “They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well.”