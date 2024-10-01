Paris Fashion Week saved the biggest front row star for last. Zendaya just closed out proceedings in Paris, arriving at the Louis Vuitton show this evening, bringing along some artfully exaggerated power shoulders, a ’70s lip and updo, and a pair of fishnet tights.

Zendaya took the tuxedo to sculptural extremes for Louis Vuitton’s spring 2025 show. She slipped into a fitted suit jacket (worn sans shirt) and a crumpled mini skirt, both of which were from the brand’s cruise 2025 collection. Zendaya’s jacket featured a white lapel that literally popped off her shoulders. It was held together with a single oversized button at the front. Her choice of jacket couldn’t have been more on trend: this season alone, huge power shoulders have been worn by everyone from Lady Gaga to Bella Hadid. But Zendaya’s coat, from the red brooch at the pocket to its animated collar, was something only she could make work.

The actress unexpectedly paired her tailored coat with a free-form mini skirt designed with various pleats and puckers. She topped everything off with a leather handbag and a ’70s chignon.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach pieced together her show moment from two separate outfits that debuted during Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton cruise show in May. The actress’s coat (which appeared to be tailored exactly for her frame) was worn with a mosaic-like bottom while her skirt was shown alongside a red blouse.

Zendaya’s inclusion of pieces like her roomy purse and go-to black heels brought Ghesquière’s fantasy runway pairings into a more “everyday” realm—even if her suit jacket was something only a villainous ’70s C.E.O or top model would wear.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It’s become tradition for Zendaya to shut down PFW these past few seasons. In her capacity as a Louis Vuitton ambassador, she saves her one and only front row appearance for the brand’s show which is always given the final slot on the schedule.

But even if her front row sightings are few and far between nowadays, Zendaya still has her finger on the pulse of what’s going on in New York, London, and Milan. During a Dune: Part Two screening last week, she wore fresh-off-the-runway looks from Burberry and Louis Vuitton.