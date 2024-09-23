The bulk of Zendaya’s days promoting Dune: Part Two may be well behind her, but she still knows how to conjure up some sci-fi press fashion when needed. Zendaya attended a For Your Consideration screening of Dune over the weekend in a pair of futuristic outfits—both of which were picked out straight from the runway, no less.

Zendaya’s first outfit came courtesy of Daniel Lee’s spring 2025 collection for Burberry which just debuted during London Fashion Week a few days ago. The actress was seen entering the venue, where she would later join her cast mates Timotheé Chalamet and Austin Butler, in a black and white set. Her military-style coat brought quite an edge with silver stud closures and a high-neck collar. The jacket also featured two belts that hung down, one in a white leather fabric, the other in Burberry’s famous check print. Zendaya then slipped into a floor-length maxi skirt with a dramatic leg slit. The detail nearly went up to her waist and showed off her white lace-up heels. Zendaya polished it all off with a slicked-back, wet look hairstyle, natural glam, and gold hoop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Of course, Zendaya had one more trick up her sleeve. She later changed into an emerald green number from Louis Vuitton’s resort 2025 runway show. Her look was part pouff skirt, part mini dress and was marked by a teensy tiny shape small enough to be considered as going pantsless. The dress fit tightly along her shoulder line before ballooning into a poof. The actress let the show piece shine, opting for classy black pumps and the same hair and makeup as earlier in the night.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Although Zendaya’s night out looks weren’t as aptly themed or referential as some of her other Dune press style—who could forget that Mugler cyborg suit she wore for one of the film’s premieres—they still were brimming with unexpected, sci-fi details.

But it also showed off Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach’s pull within the fashion industry. Because, really, there’s few actresses who have enough influence to wear pieces straight off the runway.