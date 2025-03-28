Zendaya is currently in the south of Italy filming the upcoming Christopher Nolan epic Odyssey. But the actor isn’t ready to break out her swimsuits and sundresses just yet. In between takes of the film alongside castmates including her fiancé Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon, Zendaya taught a lesson in how to pull off transitional style.

Zendaya explored the Italian island of Favignana today in an outfit that also could have been right at home in Manhattan. She based her look around a couple of key transition pieces: a black knit sweater and a longline trench coat. Light blue jeans added a casual touch to the look, only to be offset by the actor’s sparkling diamond engagement ring. Heeled black boots and cat-eye glasses added the finishing touches.

CIAOPIX/COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Zendaya, with the help of her stylist and “Image Architect” Law Roach, has become one of the red carpet’s most elaborate dressers over the years. Think Mugler robot suits from the ’90s, fresh off-the-runway looks, and all types of themed dresses. But that doesn’t mean the actor is always dressed to the nines.

In her off time, however, she much prefers to keep things simple. She’s no stranger to baggy graphic t-shirts, the occasional Margiela Tabi ballet flat, and the editor-approved all-black look, like she went for today. (It is still a bit chilly even over in Sicily, so Zendaya’s choice here is rather appropriate).

And, truly, given her hectic schedule, it’s no wonder she’d want to trade her stage clothes for something a tad more comfortable. In addition to Odyssey, the actor is currently juggling several high-profile projects right now—namely, the much-delayed third season of Euphoria and her Ronnie Spector biopic Be My Baby. She’s also part of Shrek 5, which could spawn some interesting themed looks during its press tour.