Cynthia Erivo’s press tour for Wicked seems to have pushed the fashionite possibilities of green to their limit. But if you’re over the color, you may want to sit down. On Thursday, it was announced that Zendaya is joining the cast of Shrek 5. She’ll voice the iconic ogre’s teenage daughter. Of course, the queen of method dressing (and her literal fashion fairy godfather, Law Roach) likely won’t skip the opportunity for some thematic fun on the Shrek red carpets. Which means green isn’t going anywhere.

A first look of the character has already been released, showing her as a quintessential Gen-Z ogre, with ombre-dyed red hair tied half-up in a bun and finished off with some curtain bangs she likely cut herself after watching a video on TikTok. A nose ring, dark green lipstick (which she could have borrowed from Elphaba), and a purple pendant complete her look. The thirty-second clip is all we have to go off at the moment. As of now, we don’t know much about the plot of this new film, but we know the world in which it will take place, one ripe with fashion inspiration.

Zendaya’s teenage ogre (on the far right) in a first look at Shrek 5. Youtube/Universal Pictures

Zendaya (and Roach) have already explored the world of fairytales (which the Shrek movies heavily riff on). Who can forget the duo’s iconic Met Gala moment in 2019 when Roach brought Zendaya’s Cinderella dress to light up life with the wave of his magic wand? It would be fun for the pair to reference that moment on this upcoming press tour, considering it was a turning point for Zendaya and Roach’s fashion influence.

There are so many characters and themes the two can play off of when planning their red carpet. Shrek’s classic tunic and shrunken vest could easily get a high fashion makeover from Miu Miu, and Lord Farquaad’s look is kind of giving Richard Quinn. Zendaya’s teen ogre is wearing a mossy green top with what looks like some cargo bottoms, an ensemble that definitely has a touch of Fendi to it.

Though, we’d expect Zendaya and Roach to utilize a whole lot of green. How can they not? It’s Shrek for goodness sake. And if history is any indicator, they will absolutely embrace method dressing, considering they haven’t passed up the opportunity to do so...like ever. Zendaya even channeled her Lola Bunny character on the red carpet for Space Jam 2.

Zendaya in custom Loewe at the Challengers premiere in Australia. James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya has already proven she’s not afraid of green. She has worn the color throughout her illustrious red carpet career, especially during the press tour for Challengers just last year. Most notably, Zendaya stepped out for the Australian premiere of the film in a crystal-covered Loewe dress featuring the silhouette of a tennis player on the skirt. In 2023, she attended the NAACP Image Awards in a black and neon green Versace spring/summer 2002 couture dress and, in 2019, she wore an emerald green custom Vera Wang number to the Emmys.

After Brat Summer and the Wicked press tour, we understand if you’re tired of green. It’s not an inherently attractive hue, and despite the kelly variety’s association with Bottega Veneta, not especially “fashionable.” But at this point, it really seems like green is here to stay for at least a little bit longer. Of course, there is the fact that Erivo will very likely run it back in just a few months for the Wicked: For Good press extravaganza. Already, the actress has pushed the limits of where green can go, but her (and her stylist, Jason Bolden) creativity is about to get tested when they’re forced to do it all over again this fall. And then, just a year later, it will be Zendaya’s turn.

Shrek 5 isn’t coming out until December 2026, so that will give us a little bit of a break from the green gorge, but if Erivo is nominated for her role in the second Wicked film, her green red carpet appearances will continue into the third month of 2026 (just as they have this year), meaning just as the hue hangover subsides in March, Zendaya will begin her own green pilgrimage. So, get ready to see a whole lot more slime, swamp, emerald, kelly, forest, olive, mint, and, of course, Brat green.