What does someone like Zendaya, a woman who has access to virtually every designer archive, wear when the brief calls for “something borrowed”? She turns to one of the foremost proprietors of sustainable fashion, of course. At The Drama Rome premiere today, Zendaya continued to build on her themed press fashion with an outfit steeped in fashion déjà vu from the queen of rewears herself, Cate Blanchett.

Zendaya traded bridal white for a stark black Armani Privé stunner that Blanchett had worn not once, but twice on the red carpet. It features a daringly low-cut plunge neckline, embellished with large onyx gemstones. A sculptural element at the hips adds interest to the classic silhouette which finishes into a sweeping fit-and-flare skirt. Like Blanchett did during her most recent time wearing this dress in 2025, Zendaya finished the look with a glittering selection of Louis Vuitton high jewelry. Her wet-look bob was Blanchett-esque, too.

According to Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach, Blanchett lent Zendaya the dress from her personal archive.

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In August, Blanchett wore the Armani dress (which has pockets!) to the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival. Like many of the actor’s fashion choices, it had already made an appearance on the red carpet three years prior. Blanchett first debuted the gown at the 2022 SAG Actor Awards, where she styled it with a similar hair style and natural skin.

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While Zendaya has made archival dressing a hallmark of her style, it’s Blanchett who owns the lane of rewearing. The actor has long treated the red carpet as a rotating wardrobe, revisiting past looks and reframing them with a new lens. Considering that Zendaya already dug into her own closet on The Drama press tour (she slipped into a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown at the L.A. premiere), it was only right that she’d borrow from fashion history tonight—and someone else’s, at that.