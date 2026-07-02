This summer, the unofficial off-duty uniform in New York is teeny little top, big baggy bottoms, and tiny, thin-soled shoes, and Zendaya is all in. The actress brought an elevated touch to the simple look last night, following a busy first day of press for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

While navigating a swarm of paparazzi in Tribeca, Zendaya stepped out in a cropped white tank top and a pair of wide-legged, medium-wash blue jeans. The star paired her casual set with a set of wine-red velvet ballet flats by Maison Margiela, whimsically featuring the brand’s signature split Tabi toes. A pale tan leather version of Louis Vuitton’s City Steamer bag—a signature at the label under creative director Nicolas Ghesquière— from its fall 2024 collection simply finished her look.

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The star’s outfit was a sharp contrast to her first ensemble while promoting The Odyssey: a gauzy cream silk Khaite blouse and shorts, cinched by a wrapped leather belt strung with gold metal beads. Stylist Law Roach finished her look with a gleaming pair of metallic gold Christian Louboutin sandals worthy of a high-fashion Greek goddess—fitting, as Zendaya plays the mythological figure Athena in the upcoming action epic.

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Compared to her intricately themed red carpet looks, Zendaya’s off-duty outfit was a clean fashion break. Earlier this summer, the star wore a whirlwind of superhero-inspired outfits with husband Tom Holland while on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour—which, lest we forget, still has upcoming premieres in Los Angeles and New York City before its release later this month. However, it seems that glamorous interpretations of breezy Grecian dressing are now in circulation for the well-dressed star as her Odyssey tour begins.

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In any case, Zendaya’s hit the ground running during an especially fashion-filled summer—and provided plenty of style inspiration on and off the red carpet while doing so.