Zendaya Takes Us Back In Time With a ’50s-Style Floral Dress

The Challengers press tour has reached match point, and Zendaya has only a few more serves to deliver before the game is done. After appearances across the world over the last few weeks, the actress (and oh yeah, the rest of the film’s cast too) has landed in New York City, where she is ending her parade of tennis-themed looks with a bit of a departure from the expected route.

On Tuesday morning, Zendaya woke up with the rising sun for an appearance on Good Morning America, but she looked as fresh and lively as ever, dressed to lady-like perfection in a custom Erdem dress. Based on a look from the British brand’s fall/winter 2024 collection, the dress boasted a yellow rose pattern, with some deep green line details adding a touch of modernity to the otherwise classic piece. The overskirt stopped around her knees, revealing a layer of tulle underneath. Of course, her white “So Kate” Louboutin pumps completed the ensemble.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And before most of us even lifted our heads off the pillow, Zendaya was back, already in her second look of the day. When the actress exited the GMA studios—off next to an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark—she was dressed in a vintage Mugler suit that can only be described as “tennis ball green.” The set featured a knee-length pencil skirt, while the jacket boasted a lapel-less low-cut neckline and a crystal-encrusted arrow broach that held the piece closed and created an almost peplum-style flair at the bottom. This time, she traded out her favorite white pumps for a pair of their cousins—the same style, dyed bright green to match the suit.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

With these two looks, Zendaya managed to take us back in time a little—to the dinner parties and Jell-O molds of the ’50s with the Erdem dress, and then to the late ’80s and early ’90s with the subsequent suit. These outfits provided less obvious nods to the tennis theme she has been so loyal to throughout the movie’s promo, though the color, which is often associated with the sport, still managed to keep them in the realm. Of course, what this is all really leading up to is the New York City premiere later this week, which will allow Zendaya to play one more point in the world of tennis-theme dressing before she hangs up her racquet for good.