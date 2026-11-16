Zendaya’s final—and perhaps most important—press tour of the year has officially kicked off. Dune: Part 3 hits theaters on December 18, and the actor and her image architect, Law Roach, started the method dressing strong at the 2026 Governors Awards last night. This time, with a sculpted golden dress from British designer Giles Deacon’s archives.

The look, from Deacon’s fall 2007 collection, featured a severe sci-fi silhouette and a desert color palette, with a straight-across square neckline that cascaded into protruding angular hips. Trailing threads of floor-grazing fringe revealed a liquid-like satin slip underneath. A vintage Rolex watch and dangling bronze Chopard earrings completed the look, while her Prada Beauty makeup brought the look together with an all-over glow. She may have been attending the Governors Awards, but for her and Roach, it was a Dune: Part 3 red carpet. “Dune look 1,” wrote Roach on Instagram.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

All things considered, it makes perfect sense that she would choose the Governors Awards, a major stop for Oscars hopefuls, as the setting for her debut Dune look. According to Variety, Zendaya is rumored to be planning an Oscars campaign in the lead actress category for the third instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi series. Her character, Chani, is set to take on a more prominent role compared to the first two instalments, where she served as a supporting actress. Needless to say, the method dressing is sure to be extravagant. And at this point, we’ve come to expect nothing less.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

This year, fashion fans have been spoiled with Zendaya press tours. The 30-year-old star has hit red carpets hard to promote The Drama, Euphoria’s final season, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Odyssey. Even with her Dune: Part 3 duties having commenced, she’s still shifting between world-building. The Odyssey wrapped its press tour this summer, but Universal Pictures is campaigning for the film across all categories at the 2027 Oscars, meaning there are still some goddess-like Zendaya appearances in store. Case in point: On Saturday, she attended a special screening for The Odyssey in L.A., wearing an ethereal ivory dress custom-made by Jeffrey Kelly Abess.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor has acknowledged her busier-than-usual schedule, telling Fandango back in March that she plans to step out of the spotlight after she finishes promoting Dune: Part 3. “I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what: after this, I’m disappearing for a little bit,” she said. “I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.” But before all that, she’ll surely go out with a bang—starting a nearly decade-old sculptural gold dress.