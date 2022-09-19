It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.

On Saturday, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, shared a video of the actress engaged in what looks to be a bathroom photoshoot. The 26-year-old is seen in a white silk gown, featuring a slit up the side and one small strap on her left shoulder. The centerpiece of the look, though, is the giant lily petal attached to the bodice, turning Zendaya into a blooming flower. “Plucked from a beautiful garden...a Lily named @zendaya wearing custom @loewe,” Roach captioned the video, which shows Zendaya with wet, slicked back hair, posing in the shower.

Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, shared one of the resulting shots from the photoshoot on Instagram, calling the dress “a little preview of Loewe SS2023.” Anderson’s upcoming collection for the Spanish brand will show during Paris Fashion Week on September 30th, and who better to up the excitement for the presentation than Zendaya?

Anderson just debuted his namesake brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection in London, showing off the distinct, quirky style for which he has become known. That collection had some nature motifs woven throughout, with photos of dolphins and palm trees printed on jumpsuits and picturesque sunsets covering bags and shoes. It’s a theme he has been exploring with Loewe as well. The spring 2023 menswear collection featured pieces in collaboration with Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona. Shoes, jackets, and various other pieces were covered in different types of grasses and plants, grown “in a specially constructed polytunnel on the outskirts of Paris,” according to the brand so that “over time, the pieces merge with nature.” From Zendaya’s preview, it seems that Anderson’s upcoming collection could explore similar themes, in a more artificial—yet still beautiful—way.