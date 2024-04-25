Zendaya’s Latest Looks Are Fit For The Queen Of The Tennis Club

After test-driving a matching tennis set from Tory Burch earlier yesterday, Zendaya slipped into a pair of sporty chic moments amidst her busy schedule of promoting Challengers. These two, both in Wimbledon white, had a distinctly sporty feel. They felt like perfect get-ups for a post-court lunch at the tennis club.

The first dress, a custom look from the Roger Federer-backed brand On Running, featured a plunging neckline and a pleated maxi skirt complete with daring slits on either side. As if the athletic feel of Zendaya’s collared bodice wasn’t sporty enough, she topped off her look with a pair of white tennis sneakers. This isn’t the first On Running look Zendaya has worn throughout the course of her Challengers press tour. During her stay in Monaco, she paid homage to the tennis pioneer Althea Gibson in the brand’s re-creation of the late icon’s tennis whites. And while her low-cut look on Wednesday was a touch more formal than that sporty moment, things only got dressier as the sun started to set in New York City.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the night, Zendaya was pictured alongside her stylist Law Roach. Instead of an elevated tennis dress, however, she sported a custom version of Alaïa’s signature hood dress. Her piece featured short cap sleeves, a curve-hugging shape, and a hood detail that sat loosely atop the actress’s expertly coiffed hair. Zendaya accessorized her look with silver jewels from Bulgari and the footwear trend of the moment: almond-toe pumps.

Challengers finally hits theaters tomorrow, which means that Zendaya’s theme dressing streak will soon come to an end, but what a run it’s been. One that came just after her equally as impressive Dune: Part Two press tour, we might add. There’s been everything from sultry lingerie dressing and ’50s gowns all the way to custom tennis sets and archival treasures. Now, if Zendaya decides to show up to the Met Gala in even more tenniscore, we have an entirely different discussion on our hands. For now, these looks are simply: Game, Set, Zendaya.