Zendaya Turns A Tennis Set Into A Chic City Look

The theatrical release of Challengers is almost here, but Zendaya’s standout press fashion is still going strong. In fact, the actress just pulled out what might be her sportiest look yet. Yesterday, Zendaya offered up a glam twist on the tennis uniform while making her press rounds in New York City.

In between a ’50s-tinged gown and some vintage Thierry Mugler, Zendaya also spent her Tuesday afternoon in a sporty matching set from Tory Burch. She slipped into a mini skirt, complete with multi-color stripes down the side, and a coordinating top. Like her skirt, her collared shirt also featured bold stripes, but in a statement v-shaped pattern. Zendaya and her Image Architect Law Roach styled the look rather minimally. They opted for a wispy hairdo, silver stud earrings, and the actress’s go-to Louboutin pumps.

Like her Dune: Part Two style, Zendaya has nailed theme dressing for her steamy tennis flick. She and Roach have managed to strike the perfect balance between subliminal sporting references—pantsless suiting, ab-baring princess gowns, the occasional homage to Venus and Serena—and more on the nose tennis interpretations like this Tory Burch set.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

It wasn’t all tennis skirts and sporty tops for Zendaya, though. The actress kicked off her day with the help of a springtime Erdem confection. Her dress, a custom number inspired by the British brand’s fall 2024 collection, was brimming with lime green florals and a billowing tulle skirt. Later, the actress suited up in another one of her signature vintage pulls. She wore an archival neon green suit set from Thierry Mugler.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya’s Challengers press tour—rather unfortunately—is coming to an end. But, yet again, the actress has managed to raise the bar within the sphere of promotional dressing. There’s been plenty of tennis treasures, lots of Louboutins, and an appreciation for the legends of the sport—in addition to her Venus and Serena re-creation, the actress referenced tennis icon Althea Gibson while in Monaco.

And although we probably won’t see Zendaya’s tennis whites for quite some time, we don’t have to wait long until she’s back on the red carpet. This year, she’s one of the Met Gala’s official co-chairs which means she’s planning to bring something special to the museum steps in just a few days.

Shop Zendaya’s Picks: