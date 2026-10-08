Zendaya is not immune to the universal autumn errand uniform of jeans, ballet slippers, and a trench. But when she sports this formula, of course, she gives it an avant-garde twist.

After appearing at Paris Fashion Week, the star was spotted shopping in the French city wearing a retooled version of the classic casual look. She started with a straightforward base of low-waisted jeans and a white tank top, but added edge through her accessories. In place of classic flats were sling-back Tabis with block wedge heels. And in lieu of the khaki trench, she wore a sleek leather jacket with a raised collar and statement stitching.

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The star’s pixie cut and oval sunglasses gave the ensemble an air of ’90s cool, while her exaggeratedly cuffed legs exuded off-duty ease. At this point, Zendaya is an expert at remixing the jeans-and-tank formula. She did just that at the Louis Vuitton runway show two days ago, when she rewore a frothy white jacket from The Odyssey press tour over a pair of slouchy, faded denim. Back in July, she put her twist on the tried-and-true outfit again with red velvet Tabis and a paisley statement scarf.

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After a year of back-to-back red carpets, the actor is currently enjoying a brief break before gearing up for her last press tour of 2026. Dune 3 premieres in December, so more Zendaya method-dressing is surely on the way. The star has said she plans to “go into hiding” for a while after it hits theaters, however, meaning she’ll be pressing pause on theatrical red-carpet appearances. Hopefully, more jeans-and-tank street style is still in the cards.