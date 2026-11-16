Charlize Theron never makes the safe fashion choice on the red carpet. This year alone, she’s worn plastic skirts, subversive Elizabethan collars, and otherworldly opera gloves. And last night, she upped the ante in a slinky dress that appeared to be falling off her body.

At the 17th annual Governors Awards, Theron graced the red carpet in a piece from Tom Ford’s spring 2027 runway by Haider Ackermann that took peekaboo tailoring to daring new heights. A backless silhouette, a side slit that ran all the way up her leg, and front draping criss-crossed her body. The emphasis here was put on a sharp leather cone bra. A slicked-back bun, strappy black heels, and a matching red lip offered the sleek finishing touches.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The bra-as-a-shirt look has been one of the biggest red carpet trends to emerge this year. Theron, of course, has actually been something of a pioneer of bra-first dressing, from her jewel-covered bra a year ago at Paris Fashion Week to her fishnet-cloaked bralette at The Old Guard 2 premiere last summer (both courtesy of Givenchy by Sarah Burton). But this may be her boldest take on the trend yet, which makes sense, given the year of red-carpet risk-taking that she’s had.

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The 51-year-old actor has served some of her best show stopping looks this summer while promoting The Odyssey. While the press tour for the Christopher Nolan epic officially wrapped back in August, Theron likely still has a few Odyssey appearances in store, as she and the rest of the cast campaign for the film in the 2027 Oscars race. Promotion for that kicked off last weekend, when Theron attended a special screening in Los Angeles alongside her co-star Zendaya. That look was decidedly more conservative but still texturally unique, featuring a blue collared top tucked into a leather pencil skirt. Ultimately, it was but an aesthetic amuse-bouche for the high-octane leather bra look to come.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Oscars may still be months away, but awards-season buzz calls for Hollywood’s most stylish risk-takers to get a little more experimental on the red carpet. For Charlize Theron at the Governors Awards, that means giving the bra-first look a red-hot twist.