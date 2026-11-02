Of all the fashion trends to emerge this year, the redemption of the bra is perhaps the most revealing. Once deemed stuffy and restrictive, bras are no longer just supportive undergarments, but an outfit’s main event.

Look no further than the spring 2027 runways, where models marched with the traditionally hidden garment on full display. Prada’s viral skirts were accompanied by teeny brassieres, while Dior’s dreamy collection embraced bras as recurring accents. Elsewhere, stars like Charli xcx, Adéla, Sabrina Carpenter, and Anya Taylor-Joy have been eschewing traditional shirts in favor of statement-making intimates. It’s clear that the bra—in all its lacy, bedazzled, and push-up glory—is in. But how does this translate to real life?

If you’re not an internet It girl by trade, the thought of adopting the non-top may feel daunting. Rest assured, it’s not out of reach. Below, six chic ways to style the bra, inspired by runways and red-carpet stars.

Just a Hint

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For an easy in to the trend, take a cue from Johnathan Anderson’s Dior runway, and start with a whisper of undergarment visibility. A tailored blazer with a plunging V-neck will offer just the right amount of peek-a-boo playfulness while giving you a protective layer. For added polish, top it off with a pendant and a T-strap heel.

True-Blue Treatment

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Sabrina Carpenter’s street-style moment in Paris this summer was a masterclass in the off-duty bra outfit. The key here is to balance a lace brassiere with slouchy denim and a sleek leather tote. Make the look autumn-appropriate by trading her toe-exposing sandals for Bordeaux slippers.

Five-to-Nine

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Give your boardroom-ready look an after-hours twist by buttoning things down, Prada style. A black silk bra with subtle scalloped detailing makes for a perfect layering piece under an oversize satin blouse. For a more wearable take on the runway’s skirt, swap the hot-pink plastic for striking red pleats and a matching bold lip.

A Provocative Pop

Take one errant scroll through Charli xcx’s Instagram feed, and you’ll see the endless ways the bra-as-shirt enthusiast has embraced—nay, trailblazed—the trend. It’s become a recurring motif on her Music, Fashion, Film tour, but the look is also deceptively simple to adapt off-stage. Add an icy blue undergarment to your all-black outfit to infuse an otherwise Gothic look with fresh energy.

Intentionally Inside-out

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Let others wonder if you got things mixed up this morning. Wearing your bra on top of your shirt eliminates any intimidating skin-bearing and oozes the confidence of a trendsetter. Take inspiration from Miu Miu’s sporty styling by placing a bedazzled bra atop a simple long-sleeve. Round out the quirked-up, on-the-go uniform with an XL clutch and bedazzled chunky sneakers.

The Color-Blocking Cardigan

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As Anya Taylor-Joy proved with this Balmain look, sometimes more is more. Lean into the dopamine hit of risqué dressing by embracing bright colors and pattern-clashing extremes. You can button up your cardigan at any point, of course, but we’ll bet you may not even want to.