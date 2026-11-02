FASHION

How to Wear a Bra as a Shirt, According to the Runways

by Natalie Michie
photos of charli xcx irina shayk and anya taylor joy wearing bras as tops
Images via Shutterstock, Getty Images and BACKGRID. Collage by Kimberly Duck
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Of all the fashion trends to emerge this year, the redemption of the bra is perhaps the most revealing. Once deemed stuffy and restrictive, bras are no longer just supportive undergarments, but an outfit’s main event.

Look no further than the spring 2027 runways, where models marched with the traditionally hidden garment on full display. Prada’s viral skirts were accompanied by teeny brassieres, while Dior’s dreamy collection embraced bras as recurring accents. Elsewhere, stars like Charli xcx, Adéla, Sabrina Carpenter, and Anya Taylor-Joy have been eschewing traditional shirts in favor of statement-making intimates. It’s clear that the bra—in all its lacy, bedazzled, and push-up glory—is in. But how does this translate to real life?

If you’re not an internet It girl by trade, the thought of adopting the non-top may feel daunting. Rest assured, it’s not out of reach. Below, six chic ways to style the bra, inspired by runways and red-carpet stars.

Just a Hint

Dior. Shutterstock

For an easy in to the trend, take a cue from Johnathan Anderson’s Dior runway, and start with a whisper of undergarment visibility. A tailored blazer with a plunging V-neck will offer just the right amount of peek-a-boo playfulness while giving you a protective layer. For added polish, top it off with a pendant and a T-strap heel.

Lily Embroidery Plunge Demi Bra
$138
Fleur Du Mal
Elga Blazer
$625
Anine Bing
Castanet Mirror Necklace
$280
Lemaire
Sharni Skirt
$204
With Jéan
Mini Book Tote
$2,800
Dior
Turgimod Black Nappa Leather T-Bar Pumps
$1,125
Manolo Blahnik

True-Blue Treatment

Nassou.fr / BACKGRID

Sabrina Carpenter’s street-style moment in Paris this summer was a masterclass in the off-duty bra outfit. The key here is to balance a lace brassiere with slouchy denim and a sleek leather tote. Make the look autumn-appropriate by trading her toe-exposing sandals for Bordeaux slippers.

Lace Inset Balconette Bra
$186
$265
Kiki de Montparnasse
Oversized Shirt in Poplin
$24
$60
GAP
The Mid Rise Lasso Sneak
$288
Mother Denim
The Clara
$345
Margaux
Large N/S Park Tote Bag
$2,600
The Row

Five-to-Nine

Shutterstock

Give your boardroom-ready look an after-hours twist by buttoning things down, Prada style. A black silk bra with subtle scalloped detailing makes for a perfect layering piece under an oversize satin blouse. For a more wearable take on the runway’s skirt, swap the hot-pink plastic for striking red pleats and a matching bold lip.

Penelope Bralette Black
$170
Araks
Yoko Oversized Button Down
$250
Leset
Pleated Gabardine Midi-Skirt
$1,990
Prada
Cari Leather Pumps
$545
Aeyde
223 Butler St
$290
Side Eye

A Provocative Pop

Take one errant scroll through Charli xcx’s Instagram feed, and you’ll see the endless ways the bra-as-shirt enthusiast has embraced—nay, trailblazed—the trend. It’s become a recurring motif on her Music, Fashion, Film tour, but the look is also deceptively simple to adapt off-stage. Add an icy blue undergarment to your all-black outfit to infuse an otherwise Gothic look with fresh energy.

Loulou Balconette Bra
$118
Journelle
Fitted Satin Shirt
$46
Pull&Bear
Leather Moto Jacket
$825
$1,195
ATM Collection
The Skinny Capri
$248
Frame
Sylvia 90 leather pumps
$1,150
The Row
Le City Bag East-west Mini
$2,100
Balenciaga

Intentionally Inside-out

Shutterstock

Let others wonder if you got things mixed up this morning. Wearing your bra on top of your shirt eliminates any intimidating skin-bearing and oozes the confidence of a trendsetter. Take inspiration from Miu Miu’s sporty styling by placing a bedazzled bra atop a simple long-sleeve. Round out the quirked-up, on-the-go uniform with an XL clutch and bedazzled chunky sneakers.

Glitter Bralette
$69
For Love & Lemons
Perfect-Fit Long-Sleeve T-shirt
$50
J.Crew
Nayen Track Pants
$225
The Frankie Shop
Maude Satchel
$595
Staud
Bubble Embroidered Suede Sneakers
$2,300
Miu Miu

The Color-Blocking Cardigan

Getty Images

As Anya Taylor-Joy proved with this Balmain look, sometimes more is more. Lean into the dopamine hit of risqué dressing by embracing bright colors and pattern-clashing extremes. You can button up your cardigan at any point, of course, but we’ll bet you may not even want to.

Juliet Lace Demi Bra
$148
Fleur Du Mal
Poppy Organic Cotton-Jersey Cardigan
$260
Flore Flore
Asymmetrical Maxi-Skirt
$90
Mango
Embroidered Satin Slingback pumps
$2,050
Prada
Embroidered Silk Cord Bag
$560
Conner Ives