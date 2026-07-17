In the world of celebrity styling, there’s fresh-off-the-runway pulls, and then there’s before-the-runway previews. The latter is a highly coveted rarity reserved only for the highest echelon of sartorial tastemakers. Naturally, Anya Taylor-Joy is one of them.

On July 17, the actor stepped out in New York City wearing a full look from Balmain’s pre-spring 2027 collection designed by Antonin Tron. The colorful look comprised a satin fuchsia bra under a cropped olive-green cardigan, paired with a floral jacquard velvet skirt and coordinating yellow heels. This marks the first time the ensemble has been unveiled publicly, with the brand calling it “an exclusive preview” of the collection.

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Taylor-Joy is among a chic subset of celebrities who have debuted designer looks pre-runway. Zendaya once did so in a structured Roksanda suit, wearing it 72 hours before it hit the catwalk. Anne Hathaway has sat front row at Versace in a red corset dress, just moments before a model would saunter out in the same design. But Taylor-Joy’s latest Balmain appearance took place months ahead of the collection’s reveal, which is scheduled for later this year.

In the midst of a fashion-filled press tour for her crime-thriller series Lucky, the actor has been serving an array of shape-shifting aesthetics, from sexy Tom Ford cutouts to glamorous Dior gowns. As she continues to craft her press-tour storytelling, it makes perfect sense that she would opt for a never-before-seen set.

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This is not the first time Taylor-Joy has introduced a Balmain collection to the world. She was the first to sport Tron’s fall 2026 collection back in March, when she stepped out in a fringe-adorned leopard-print skirt. With another exclusive appearance, it seems the French house has appointed the actor as an unofficial street-style ambassador. “After debuting the fall-winter 2026 collection last April, Anya Taylor-Joy once again introduces a new season, becoming the first to wear pre-spring publicly,” Balmain said in a statement. It’s not a bad job to have.