After four separate press tours already this year (and a fifth on the way), you can’t blame Zendaya for taking a more laid-back approach to dressing for Paris Fashion Week. At Louis Vuitton’s spring 2027 show, the superstar arrived in faded jeans, a white tank top, and a very familiar bolero.

In fact, she borrowed the hero peice from her front row fit from one of her previous tours. The intricate ivory lace jacket was custom-made by Nicolas Ghesquière for the Paris stop of The Odyssey press tour back in July. There, she paired it with a daring cut-out-filled dress and pearlescent satin pumps to match. More than 800 hours of work went into creating the ensemble, so naturally, it was worthy of a repeat. Today, she kept the jacket and pointy-toed heels, but swapped the dress for street-style separates.

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Though Zendaya loves to pull vintage, her tendency to pull from her own archives is a relatively new development. Earlier this year, the actress and Roach themed her press tour fashion for The Drama around the old wedding rhyme “something old, something new...” Naturally, the “something old” entry was a rewear: the white Vivienne Westwood gown she wore the Academy Awards in 2015 when she was just 18.

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Today’s rewear was a quicker turnaround, but all the more exciting giving that she completely redefined the piece in the process.

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After The Drama, Euphoria’s final season, Spider-man: Brand New Day, and The Odyssey, Zendaya still has one more press tour left for 2026 and it may be her biggest of the year. Dune: Part Three will hit theaters in December. At this point, the blockbuster franchise likely hardly needs that much promotion to attract audiences, but that likely won’t stop Zendaya and Roach from plotting some red carpet moments for the history books.