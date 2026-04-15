As the reigning queen of method dressing, it’s no surprise that Zendaya would bring a thematic take to her red carpet appearances this year—especially for Dune: Part 3. Though it’s the start of her third distinct press tour this year (so far), the actress showed no signs of fashion fatigue while making the rounds at CinemaCon with a little help from Schiaparelli.

During the film’s presentation at the Las Vegas event, Zendaya wore a striking skirt suit from the French label’s fall 2026 collection. Her tan and nude-toned set included a single-breasted jacket with sculptural molded hips, paired with a matching pencil skirt. Numerous layers of jersey, wadding, and toile created a shadowy effect that mimicked the texture of sand, cleverly referencing the franchise’s desert setting.

Zendaya at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2026. Mindy Small/WireImage/Getty Images

To further emphasize Zendaya’s suit, stylist Law Roach smoothly complemented the set with thin Bondeye huggie earrings and a light brown version of her go-to red carpet shoe: Christian Louboutin’s formidable So Kate pumps. While continuing Zendaya’s ruling fashion chameleon status, her suit also showed no reference is too broad for the star—and there’s always a fresh take on traditional pieces waiting to be discovered.

Jason Momoa, Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2026. Mindy Small/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2026. David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since wearing Mugler’s robot suit for the sci-fi franchise’s 2024 sequel, Zendaya and Roach have continued to set their bar high on the red carpet, which has reached a breakneck pace in 2026. Earlier this spring, the actress made headlines for her bridal-themed looks while promoting A24’s The Drama alongside Dune co-star Robert Pattinson, as well as her appearances for season 3 of HBO’s Euphoria. That streak will expand this summer as well with upcoming films The Odyssey and Spider Man: Brand New Day, in which she stars opposite husband Tom Holland.

As Dune: Part 3’s whirlwind tour begins, there’s no shortage of eye-catching outfits to look forward to from Zendaya—and would you expect anything less?