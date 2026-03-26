Bride? Businesswoman? Zendaya’s Latest Outfit Asks, Why Not Both?

Much like Margot Robbie’s all-pink Barbie run, Zendaya is in her white-out era on the press tour for The Drama. The actor and resident queen of themed dressing has been fully committing to the bit, including a string of bridal-coded gowns ready to walk down the aisle in. Her latest look, however, is the perfect marriage of bridal and boardroom.

Doing press in Paris, Zendaya slipped into a monochrome Maison Francesco Scognamiglio look. Instead of a traditional gown, she opted for crisp, tailored separates in the form of a sheer collared blouse and high-rise trousers with a slight flare. Underneath her button down, which featured a loose, billowing cut, she wore a peekaboo bra in matching white. For the finishing touch, Zendaya secured a men’s tie at the collar. It was cut long and worn just loose enough to feel borrowed, as if it belonged to the groom. Perhaps her own: Tom Holland.

“Zendaya ask me to post her mirror selfie,” the actor’s stylist and Image Architect Law Roach shared.

@luxurylaw

A brief foray into blush aside, it’s been all about bridal shades for Zendaya on The Drama press tour. At the film’s Paris premiere earlier this week, the actor channeled “something new” in a custom Louis Vuitton dress complete with a back cut-out and a supersized black bow that doubled as a train. And the actor kicked the entire tour off in Los Angeles with “something old.” She wore a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown that she re-purposed from her first Oscars back in 2015.

Call it a press tour with a dress code. And a storyline to match.

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