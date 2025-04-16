Zendaya doesn’t have a clothing label of her own, but she’s willing to support her fellow It girls who do. This week, Zendaya opted out of her usual vintage theatrics for a sleek outfit that combined items from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row and Gigi Hadid’s cashmere line, Guest in Residence.

Fresh off filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in Italy, Zendaya headed over to Los Angeles earlier this week. (She was there to support Law Roach’s online styling course, School of Style). Zendaya traded her regular go-to flat, a pair of Margiela Tabi ballet slippers, for something less controversial and, arguably, sleeker. She wore The Row’s square leather ballet flats in a deep burgundy color. Her shoes were a welcome contrast (a “pop of red,” if you will) to her otherwise neutral outfit, cream slacks worn with a knit long-sleeved sweater that she left unbuttoned. Both of her separates were from Hadid’s Guest In Residence.

Courtesy of Guest In Residence

While we’re almost always paying attention to the jaw-dropping ready-to-wear Zendaya slips on, it’s simple outfits like this one that highlight her interesting shoe choices. On the red carpet, you’ll be hard pressed to find the star wearing anything but her go-to So Kate heels from Christian Louboutin. As for her off-duty looks? The actor doesn’t have nearly as much of a brand allegiance as she does on the red carpet.

Zendaya’s prerequisite for her off-duty shoes seems to be a flat sole. But these aren’t the types of flats that your grandma would wear. Zendaya has worn the quirky split-toe silhouette on a variety of occasions over the years, from dates with her fiancé Tom Holland to shopping sprees in between her time on set. She appears to like the label’s ballet silhouettes the best, but also owns the more traditional boot style as well. It’s a shoe collection that proves Zendaya isn’t just about taking risks on the red carpet.

Of course, the Tabi is one of the most recognizable shoes out there among fashion nerds and is sure to start discourse (either good or bad) when worn. In the case of this minimal look, Zendaya’s choice to pick against the Tabi in favor of a more understated, “If you know, you know” style from The Row makes total sense.