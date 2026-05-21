In the midst of cruise season, “fresh off the runway” has taken on an entirely new meaning. Zendaya took the phrase literally at Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2027 fashion show in New York City, creating a surprising quick-change moment in the process. After all, what’s better than one luxe outfit when sitting in the front row? Two, of course.

While arriving to the Frick Collection for Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection, the star walked in wearing a minimalist draped gray minidress that packed a maximal impression. Her long-sleeved silk piece featured a fluid texture and folded neckline, as if simply fashioned from a fallen piece of fabric. Stylist Law Roach—who was also close by the star—finished her look with gray pointed-toe pumps with a subtle metallic sheen, as well as a dangling pair of diamond-covered Tiffany & Co. HardWear link earrings.

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Like her recent outing at Euphoria’s season 3 premiere, Zendaya’s monochrome outfit distinctly leaned into neutral tones, altogether avoiding the “method dressing” practice she’s honed on the red carpet. But with an upcoming press tour for the Greek mythology-centric The Odyssey on the horizon, we wouldn’t put it past her and Roach to seed early, subtle nods to Grecian goddess attire.

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The star’s second Vuitton outfit, however, was a truly unexpected vibe shift. As the Frick emptied out its star-studded front row—which also included Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, and more—Zendaya nonchalantly strolled down the museum’s steps in a silky look that walked the runway mere minutes before.

Her new outfit included a cropped, padded black jacket and silky yellow boxer-style shorts, cinched by a two-toned canvas belt. The look has just walked down the runway minutes earlier.

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On the bustling island of Manhattan, outfit changes are a given—particularly with outings spread across uptown and downtown. Indeed, her double-duty outing mastered the mix of formal and casual fashion that’s signature of the city that never sleeps.