After seven years, HBO’s Euphoria is ending—and Zendaya bid farewell to the show in style. For the drama’s third season premiere, the actress stepped out in an elegant ensemble that nodded to past red carpet looks while looking toward the future.

For the occasion at the TCL Chinese Theatre, stylist Law Roach dressed Zendaya in a slinky chocolate-brown satin gown from Ashi Studio. Though seemingly simple, it hails from the house’s most recent haute couture collection. It featured a high halter neckline with a column silhouette, nodding to both ’90s dressing and classic red carpet glamour—two references that are frequently on the duo’s moodboards. However, a smoothly draped train and sultry open back gave the style a sharp finish that was undeniably modern and sleek.

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Naturally, her look was finished with a matching pair of pointed-toe pumps—a longtime staple of Zendaya’s red carpet looks—in brown satin, also from Ashi Studio. Glittering white gold and diamond hoop earrings and a matching ring from Chopard’s L’Heure du Diamant collection finished the star’s ensemble with a dash of eye-catching sparkle.

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Zendaya’s latest look notably wraps her evolution of neutral Euphoria premiere looks over the years. In 2019, she attended the show’s debut red carpet in an angelic, sheer-trimmed white Nina Ricci minidress and matching Le Silla pumps. Meanwhile, its season 2 premiere flexed her affinity for archival fashion with a strapless black-and-white-striped Valentino gown from 1992. Her season 3 look’s darker tones similarly showcase her love of neutral shades while exhibiting a sultrier, serious aesthetic. This could also align with the spiraling storyline of the show’s protagonist, teenage drug addict Rue, which earned the actress two Emmy awards in 2020 and 2022—though we’ll have to tune in to find out.

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The moment also starkly ends Zendaya’s recent press tour for A24’s wedding-focused film The Drama, which found her delivering looks inspired by bridal elements of something old, new, borrowed, and blue. After the celebrated run quickly wrapped and Euphoria season 3 press began, her winning fashion streak has only continued as Gen Z’s leading red carpet star. After Euphoria, Zendaya will continue to have a busy year promoting her upcoming films Spider Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part 3—the latter two also reunite her with The Drama costar Robert Pattinson. We’ll be on the lookout for her latest method dressing moments at every turn.