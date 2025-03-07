Zoë Kravitz is making the case for wearing your office clothes off the clock. The Blink Twice director leaned into the oversized suiting trend yesterday in Paris—with a few key changes fit for a night out on the town, of course.

Kravitz and The Penguin star Cristin Milioti attended a late-night fête at the Paris Fashion Week hotspot, Hotel Costes. Kravitz based her party look around a simple, menswear-style blazer. But instead of pairing it with a tie like most stars are nowadays, Kravitz opted to wear her suit coat with a nude bodycon top and dark navy drawstring pants. Black almond-toe heels and a nude clutch to shield paparazzi flashes completed the actor and director’s look.

It might be a bit stuffy to wear a full suit and tie to a late-night Fashion Week event (though it’s certainly been done) but Kravitz’s nude top and bag certainly helped her cause on the party front. Head-to-toe black has also been a hit this season in Paris, with Kate Moss leading the charge in a cadre of monochrome looks this week. It’s a return to the simple, ’90s type of model-off-duty style that sometimes gets lost in all those micro-trends.

Photo by Aissaoui Nacer

Thankfully, Kravitz usually abides by a strict rule of all-black when it comes to getting dressed for a night out—look no further than the jaw-dropping outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday. Kravitz picked out a vintage Saint Laurent couture look that was basically “trad wife” in the front and full-on party at the back. It featured sheer netting and a butt-crack-baring window adorned with crystals. The look was one of the more risqué of the evening, which is saying something considering the amount of sheer fabric that made its way onto the VF red carpet.

With her latest outfit though, Kravitz proved that slipping into an office staple can be just as sexy as showing off your backside in an archival gown. Kravitz simply knows how to dress for a good party—whether she’s in her club clothes or dressing up in work attire.