Fiancés Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are all about family. The couple, who shared news of their engagement back in October, staged a rare public appearance on Tuesday to celebrate Lenny Kravitz’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For the daytime event, attended by the likes of Denzel Washington and Earth, Wind & Fire’s Verdine White, Zoë slipped into a full look from Saint Laurent’s resort 2024 collection. She paired a neon blue bandeau, which featured cut-out detailing, with a ruched maxi skirt and slingback heels. The actress rounded out her look with tiny sunglasses, a flashy choker necklace, and layers of silver rings. Channing, for his part, stayed casual in a long sleeve shirt, square-frame shades, and black pants.

The day out comes after the couple hit up Saint Laurent’s pre-Oscars dinner (in coordinating black tie looks, no less) over the weekend. They also stepped out to the launch of Margot Robbie’s Barbie book just a few days prior. Following their engagement, it looks as though Zoë and Channing are becoming more comfortable in being each other’s plus one after approaching the early stages of their relationship with an FBI-level of secrecy. Prior to these recent outings, the couple’s last major appearance came all the way back in 2021 when they left the Met Gala together. Technically, the duo has yet to actually walk a red carpet together.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

The soon-to-be bride and groom looked on as Lenny delivered a speech to the crowd. Later, Zoë joined the musician who looked as chic as ever in his go-to uniform of Saint Laurent tailoring.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Fittingly, Channing played the role of iPhone photographer.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoë and Channing met on the set of Pussy Island (Zoë’s directorial debut which has since, unfortunately, been renamed to Blink Twice) in 2021 and started dating shortly after. During an interview with GQ, Zoë discussed the early stages of her relationship with Channing. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever, he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Oh, and Lenny definitely approves of his future son-in-law. “It feels right,” Lenny told People of the pair, adding “I like [Channing] very much. [They] have something that's naturally special.” Lenny added that “They also do the work. They are dedicated. That's what it's all about. It's beautiful to watch.”