Can flip-flops be considered businesswear? Zoë Kravitz sure thinks so.

Continuing her streak of Caught Stealing press style in New York today, Kravitz made the case for an unlikely combination: thong sandals and a slick suit, both from The Row. The actor, seen arriving at the CBS set, slipped into a navy two-piece suit. Kravitz’s jacket was re-worked with a collar-less neckline and featured structured shoulders. She paired the business-forward piece with matching trousers and a white Oxford shirt that she let poke out from the top and bottom. Kravitz then sported a pair of The Row’s $690 Dune flip-flop sandals. No, not a more office-appropriate loafer or even a kitten heel—the style of shoe that’s usually spotted more at the beach than on a press tour.

Rounded out with angular black glasses and a perfectly tousled hairdo, the unexpected pairing felt effortlessly cool—and had us reconsidering those “dress” shoes that have been collecting dust under our desks.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Kravitz’s suit and flip-flops aren’t out of the blue.

This summer, celebrities have gone all-in on the humble sandal, transforming the beachside staple into both press tour fodder and an off-duty essential. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence have all advocated for luxury flip-flops over the past months—and, like Kravitz, have championed The Row’s luxe styles. Flip-flops are trending in menswear, too. Most notably, Jonathan Bailey exposed his toes to the wind with the same The Row style Kravitz just wore during his Jurassic Park press tour earlier this summer.

Kravitz’s styling choices strike a careful balance between polished and undone. Her latest outfit is perfect for those days when, say, a full suit and loafers feel too buttoned-up, but jeans, a T-shirt, and flip-flops veer too casual.