What else is there to say about the year 2018 that hasn't already been said and then immediately rewound and restated and eventually trampled to death in thousands of thinkpieces and tweets and memes that followed ? Very little, probably. As a refresher from the other year-end roundups and lists and essays you'll read this year, W asked 17 talented photographers to send us one photo that they took this year which captures 2018 for them. To some, their choice said something personal; to others, it said something about the world we live in at large; to still others, the picture was more about a mood or feeling than something they could put into words. Which was the whole point, right? Here, 17 photos by 17 photographers for 2018. As we're sure they would tell you, take it for whatever it's worth to you.