"This year has been, more than anything, a series of affirmation, love, tenderness, and growth for the trans and queer communities. For me personally, it’s been about trying to represent those feelings in my work. I love the ability to meet someone for the first time and instantly connect through photographing them. The camera doesn’t seek to disarm in any way, rather be a tool in the middle of the conversation, of discourse, of an experience you’ve both agreed to work on together. The same spirit represents my feelings about queer empowerment. We’re here to work. We’re here to move past the speculations of our gender and redirect the viewpoint to the absolution of our humanity. Instead of being constantly gazed upon, we need to control the focus." —Lia Clay