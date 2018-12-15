Janelle Monáe photographed by Collier Schorr with direction by Jordan Peele for W Magazine, Volume Two 2018.
Tye Sheridan photographed by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, Volume Three 2018.
Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume Seven 2018.
Allison Janney photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine's Best Performances Portfolio, Volume I 2018.
Rowan Blanchard photographed by Campbell Addy for W Magazine, February 2018.
Cardi B photographed by Mickalene Thomas for W Magazine Volume 7, 2018.
Florence Welch photographed by Tina Barney with direction by Greta Gerwig for W Magazine Volume Two 2018.
Adriana Lima photographed by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine Volume Five 2018.
Edie Campbell photographed by Theo Sion for W Magazine Volume Three, 2018.
Stephanie Seymour photographed by Maripol for W Magazine Volume Five, 2018.
Hailey Clauson and Julian Herrera photographed by Torbjørn Rødland for W Magazine, Volume Seven 2018.
Karlie Kloss photographed by Theo Sion for W Magazine, July 2nd 2018.
Gigi Hadid photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, Volume Eight 2018.
Cate Blanchett photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, Volume 5 2018.
Alisha Boe photographed by Tiffany Dawn Nicholson for W Magazine,
Vittoria Ceretti photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, Volume I 2018.
Adesuwa Aighewi photographed by Hans Neumann for W magazine, August 2018.
Tiffany Haddish photographed by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, Volume Three 2018.