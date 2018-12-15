Year in Review

The Best Photos in W Magazine in 2018

Testing the limits of great photography, especially fashion photography—and then throwing those limits aside to create something totally different—has always been a core part of W's DNA. Once again, this year we enlisted and then enabled the most talented collaborators we know—and in 2018, that meant having filmmakers like Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, and Luca Guadagnino (all directors with distinctive visual style) direct fashion images featuring Janelle Monae, Florence Welch, and the models Rianne van Rompaey and Adwoa Aboah, respectively. Or it involved the always wondrous Tim Walker and his favorite muse, Tilda Swinton, recreating another fantasy world, this one based on the life of Swinton's legendarily eccentric cousin Lady Edith Sitwell. Or, in the great tradition of this magazine, it was pairing visual artists together with the talent who can truly channel their imagination: Like the fascinating, strange sensibility of the Norwegian artist Torbjørn Rødland with the model couple Hailey Clauson or Julian Herrera, or, yes, the perfect coupling of the painter Mickalene Thomas with the artist of 2018, Cardi B. Here, the best photography in W in 2018.
Janelle Monáe in a suit.
Janelle Monáe photographed by Collier Schorr with direction by Jordan Peele for W Magazine, Volume Two 2018.

Tye Sheridan photographed by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, Volume Three 2018.

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume Seven 2018.

Allison Janney photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine's Best Performances Portfolio, Volume I 2018.

Rowan Blanchard photographed by Campbell Addy for W Magazine, February 2018.

Cardi B photographed by Mickalene Thomas for W Magazine Volume 7, 2018.

Florence Welch photographed by Tina Barney with direction by Greta Gerwig for W Magazine Volume Two 2018.

Adriana Lima photographed by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine Volume Five 2018.

Edie Campbell photographed by Theo Sion for W Magazine Volume Three, 2018.

Stephanie Seymour photographed by Maripol for W Magazine Volume Five, 2018.

Hailey Clauson and Julian Herrera photographed by Torbjørn Rødland for W Magazine, Volume Seven 2018.

Karlie Kloss photographed by Theo Sion for W Magazine, July 2nd 2018.

Gigi Hadid photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, Volume Eight 2018.

Cate Blanchett photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, Volume 5 2018.

Alisha Boe photographed by Tiffany Dawn Nicholson for W Magazine,

Vittoria Ceretti photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, Volume I 2018.

Adesuwa Aighewi photographed by Hans Neumann for W magazine, August 2018.

Tiffany Haddish photographed by Ethan James Green for W Magazine Volume Three, 2018.
